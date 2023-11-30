Photos: Dozens rally downtown in support of Palestine

Photos by Cesar Lopez

Dozens of demonstrators on Wednesday demonstrated in support of Palestine in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. The war is currently under a ceasefire, as both sides are engaged in negotiations, and hostages are being released. The truce is now in its seventh day.

About 40 demonstrators gathered at the Bruce R. Thompson U.S. Courthouse on South Virginia Street. They accused President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), who is Jewish, of supporting genocide.

They also alleged the Israeli Defense Forces are training local law enforcement.

“Resistance is justified when people are occupied,” they yelled. It is yet another local demonstration with passions high on both sides of the war, each accusing the other of atrocities, war crimes and genocide.

Jewish Nevada is scheduled tomorrow to set up a Shabbat table and empty chairs, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Locomotion Plaza downtown.

“Each vacant seat will represent a person being held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, including men, women, and children,” organizers said. “Jewish Nevada spearheaded this effort in solidarity and in prayer with the Jewish community to push for the release of hostages, ahead of Kabbalat Shabbat, the Jewish inauguration of the Sabbath.”