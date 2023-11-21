Dermody Properties gifts a $25,000 annual Thanksgiving Capstone Award to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada (sponsored)

Dermody Properties—a diversified private equity investment management company focused exclusively on the national logistics real estate sector—has announced the recipients of its Annual Dermody Properties Thanksgiving Capstone Award. The Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) will receive $25,000 to support its ongoing programs and services providing wholesome, nutritious food to people in need.

FBNN is a nonprofit organization and a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, focused on providing emergency food services to families throughout northern Nevada and the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada in California.

Every year, senior management at Dermody Properties selects the recipients for the annual Thanksgiving Capstone Award with the overall goal of helping nonprofit organizations address the increased need experienced during the holidays.

FBNN will use the funds received from this year’s Thanksgiving Capstone Award to triple

donations during its five-day Giving Tuesday campaign, which aims to raise funds to provide

150,000 meals for children in northern Nevada throughout the holiday season.

“Thanks to our generous friends at Dermody Properties and the 2023 Thanksgiving Capstone

Award, every dollar donated during this year’s Giving Tuesday donation drive will provide nine

meals for children in our community, tripling gifts given during that time frame,” said Nicole

Lamboley, President and Chief Executive Officer at FBNN. “Partners like Dermody Properties give

our organization the resources we need to continue distributing healthy food to community

members in need.”

According to FBNN, one in every nine children in Nevada is considered food insecure, meaning

they do not know where their next meal is coming from. The organization helps more than

140,000 people each month, with nearly half of its clients being children and seniors.

“The Thanksgiving Capstone Award gives Dermody Properties the opportunity to support the

communities we are part of,” said Michael Dermody, Executive Chairman at Dermody

Properties. “We are especially thankful to continue supporting the Food Bank of Northern

Nevada as they work to provide food for all Nevadans.”

The Dermody Properties Annual Thanksgiving Capstone Award is selected each year by the

executive management committee of Dermody Properties. A total of 10 community organizations, selected within key markets Dermody Properties works in, will receive Thanksgiving Capstone Awards ranging from $3,750 to $25,000, for a combined $100,000. The nine additional recipient organizations selected by Dermody Properties include North Texas Food Bank in Plano, Texas; Feeding America Riverside in Riverside, California; American Heart Association Food Nutrition Insecurity Program; Rancho Cordova Food Locker in Rancho Cordova, California; Tracy Interfaith Ministries in Tracy, California; Atlanta Community Food Bank in Atlanta, Georgia; Northfield Township Food Pantry in Glenview, Illinois; St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix, Arizona; and The Society of St. Vincent De Paul in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Dermody Properties

Dermody Properties is a privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third-party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested more than $10 billion of total capital across all platforms nationwide, having acquired and developed approximately 110 million square feet of logistics and industrial facilities. In addition to its corporate office in Reno, Nev., it has regional offices in northern and southern California, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, Indianapolis and New Jersey. For more information, visit

www.Dermody.com.