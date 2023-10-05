72.1 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

Jeremy Stilley joins Dermody Properties as Senior Vice President of Development for Nevada (sponsored)

By: KPS3

Date:

Jeremy Stilley has been hired as Senior Vice President of Development for Nevada at Dermody Properties. Image courtesy Dermody Properties. Used with permission.

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has hired Jeremy Stilley as Senior Vice President of Development for Nevada. 

Stilley will be responsible for providing due diligence, design, entitlement, budget and construction oversight for investment developments for lease, build-to-suit projects and acquisitions. As Senior Vice President of Development, Stilley will also work closely with United Construction under the developer’s Design-Build partnership.

“The state is experiencing compelling expansion in the industrial real estate market, and Dermody Properties has shown its commitment to furthering that growth,” said Stilley. “I look forward to working with this team to make a positive impact in the Silver State.” 

Prior to joining Dermody Properties, Stilley was a Senior Development Manager at Panattoni Development Company, where he was involved with all aspects of the development process including land acquisition, coordination with local jurisdictions and due diligence. He was involved with a team responsible for 55 million square feet of industrial space for national build-to-suit clients. 

“Jeremy’s expertise managing industrial projects, backed by his track record of success, will be an asset to Dermody Properties’ projects in Nevada,” said Tim Walsh, Chief Investment Officer for Dermody Properties. “His extensive career and longtime involvement in projects across southern Nevada will provide the team with valuable insight as we continue to deliver strategic offerings to our customers.” 

Stilley holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas with a minor in Business Administration. Stilley has an extensive background in National General Contracting with National Commercial Land Development. He is a member of the National Association of Office and Industrial Properties (NAIOP), Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) and Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM). 

About Dermody Properties 

Dermody Properties is a privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third-party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested more than $10 billion of total capital across all platforms nationwide, having acquired and developed approximately 110 million square feet of logistics and industrial facilities. In addition to its corporate office in Reno, Nev., it has regional offices in northern and southern California, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, Indianapolis and New Jersey. For more information, visit www.Dermody.com.

KPS3
KPS3http://kps3.com/
We're a marketing communications agency you'll love working with and we’ve been at it for more than 30 years. Whether it’s a website with the right tech stack, a campaign that gets a presidential nod, or a brand that changes the way higher ed works (or should we say, educates), we love what we do. This is a paid brand account on This Is Reno.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

F-16 jet recovered in runway departure

Food & Drink
The U.S. Navy reported an F-16 at Fallon’s Naval Air Station was rescued last week after departing a runway during a routine training mission.

Nevada National Guard maintains recruiting numbers

Government
Nevada’s  National Guard maintains strong enlistment numbers among the other states, territories and the District of Columbia per nationwide figures.

Atlantis supporting Nevada Cancer Coalition throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month (sponsored)

Sponsored
Atlantis supporting the Nevada Cancer Coalition with special promotions throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Popular

Showdown at Need 2 Speed Demonstrates Danger of Distracted Driving

Courts & Crime
By Ty O'NeilOn Wednesday night Need 2 Speed was...

Mayor Schieve faces new ethics complaint

Government
The Nevada Commission on Ethics this week posted online that a new ethics complaint was filed against Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. 

Photos: Street poem tells a mile-long story 

Arts & Entertainment
A mile-long art installation took place last week in the form of a poem in downtown Reno.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC