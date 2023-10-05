Jeremy Stilley joins Dermody Properties as Senior Vice President of Development for Nevada (sponsored)

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has hired Jeremy Stilley as Senior Vice President of Development for Nevada.

Stilley will be responsible for providing due diligence, design, entitlement, budget and construction oversight for investment developments for lease, build-to-suit projects and acquisitions. As Senior Vice President of Development, Stilley will also work closely with United Construction under the developer’s Design-Build partnership.

“The state is experiencing compelling expansion in the industrial real estate market, and Dermody Properties has shown its commitment to furthering that growth,” said Stilley. “I look forward to working with this team to make a positive impact in the Silver State.”

Prior to joining Dermody Properties, Stilley was a Senior Development Manager at Panattoni Development Company, where he was involved with all aspects of the development process including land acquisition, coordination with local jurisdictions and due diligence. He was involved with a team responsible for 55 million square feet of industrial space for national build-to-suit clients.

“Jeremy’s expertise managing industrial projects, backed by his track record of success, will be an asset to Dermody Properties’ projects in Nevada,” said Tim Walsh, Chief Investment Officer for Dermody Properties. “His extensive career and longtime involvement in projects across southern Nevada will provide the team with valuable insight as we continue to deliver strategic offerings to our customers.”

Stilley holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas with a minor in Business Administration. Stilley has an extensive background in National General Contracting with National Commercial Land Development. He is a member of the National Association of Office and Industrial Properties (NAIOP), Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) and Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM).

About Dermody Properties

Dermody Properties is a privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third-party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested more than $10 billion of total capital across all platforms nationwide, having acquired and developed approximately 110 million square feet of logistics and industrial facilities. In addition to its corporate office in Reno, Nev., it has regional offices in northern and southern California, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, Indianapolis and New Jersey. For more information, visit www.Dermody.com.