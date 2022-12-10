Dermody Properties gifts a $25,000 annual Thanksgiving Capstone Award to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada (sponsored)

$70,000 awarded to eight organizations nationally

Dermody Properties, a national real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has announced the recipients of its Annual Dermody Properties Thanksgiving Capstone Award. The Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) has received $25,000 to support its ongoing programs and services providing wholesome, nutritious food to people in need.

FBNN is a nonprofit organization and a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, focused on providing emergency food services to families throughout northern Nevada and the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada in California.

Every year, senior management at Dermody Properties selects the recipients for the annual Thanksgiving Capstone Award with the overall goal of helping nonprofit organizations address the increased need experienced during the holidays. Michael Dermody, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, championed FBNN as a recipient.

Dermody Properties, through the Thanksgiving Capstone Award, and a number of anonymous donors, have offered to match all gifts to FBNN – up to $100,000 – until the end of the year.

According to FBNN, one in every six children in Nevada is considered food insecure, meaning they do not know where their next meal is coming from. The organization helps more than 120,000 people each month. Almost half of its clients are children and seniors.

“The Thanksgiving Capstone Award allows our company to assist families in the communities we serve,” said Dermody. “We are pleased to continue our support of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada as the organization helps Nevadans into stable and healthy lifestyles.”

The Dermody Properties Annual Thanksgiving Capstone Award is uniquely directed each year by the executive management committee of Dermody Properties, which includes Chairman and CEO Michael Dermody; President Douglas A. Kiersey, Jr.; Partner and Chief Capital Officer Kathleen Briscoe; Partner and Chief Strategy Officer Amy Curry; Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth Kauchak; Chief Financial Officer Douglas Lanning; and Partner and Chief Investment Officer Timothy Walsh.

Dermody Properties has selected seven additional recipient organizations and has awarded $10,000 each to Colliers Cares: Hurricane Ian Relief in Tampa, Florida and the Northfield Township Food Pantry in Glenview, Illinois; and $5,000 each to Feeding America of Riverside and San Bernardino in Riverside, California; North Texas Food Bank in Plano, Texas; Food Bank of South Jersey in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey; The Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix, Arizona; and St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix, Arizona.

