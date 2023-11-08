38 F
'Click It or Ticket' traffic enforcement campaign will target drivers not wearing seatbelts

icy road conditions on the Mt. Rose Highway
Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

Nevada State Police, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies around the state, is ramping up enforcement and reminding motorists and passengers to buckle up before hitting the road. 

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign stresses using seat belts as one of the most effective ways to prevent injuries and save lives in the event of a collision. Increased enforcement will take place from November 10 – 30, 2023, and police will be seeking drivers not wearing seatbelts. 

“As of September 2023, there have been 287 fatalities on Nevada roadways, with 50 being unrestrained motorists,” said Yoko Kim Smith with NSP. “Law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuse approach to seat belt enforcement and will be issuing citations throughout the campaign.” 

During the campaign, law enforcement agencies will be conducting increased patrols and checkpoints to identify and ticket individuals not wearing seat belts. Officers will focus on all roadways, including highways, city streets and roadways in rural areas.

In 2022, seat belt usage nationwide was at 91.9%, which is also close to Nevada’s averages, according to a UNLV study published this year.

