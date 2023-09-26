Military briefs around Northern Nevada

Week of September 28

Veterans creative workshop

An Iliad: Activating Veterans Histories has been awarded funding by Nevada Humanities to do a creative writing/monologue workshop for veterans, active military and family members from all eras of service. A pilot workshop was conducted in Reno about a year ago with some recruiting support from the Drakulich Foundation.

The project is recruiting veterans for the workshops, which take place on the following dates/locations:

Oct. 6, 6 p.m. — GBC Theatre, Elko

Oct. 8, 1:30 p.m. — Brewery Arts Center, Carson City

Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m. — UNR Redfield Studio (CFA 101), Reno

Oct. 21, 2 p.m. — Rosemary Clarke Middle School, Pahrump

Those interested can contact Dr. Jacqueline A. Viskup at 949-463-0074 (text or call) or email [email protected]. Each workshop can host up to 10 participants.

Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Join the upcoming VA Women Veterans Healthy Teaching Kitchen classes. Making healthy food choices is the #1 thing you can do for your health. Learning how to cook can be one step towards getting more nutritious foods on your plate.

The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) program at the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System, 955 Kirman Ave., in Reno, provides veterans with nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and guided practice to build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods.

This monthly in-person and virtual teaching kitchen program has been created to support Veterans with healthy meal planning, preparation, cooking, and nutrition education. Classes occur on the first Wednesday every month from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. You can participate either in person at the VA or virtually from the comfort of your own home.

Veterans Upward Bound

Veterans Upward Bound at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno welcomes veterans. TMCC can help with academic advisement, college applications, educational benefits, academic review and referrals to community resources. Veterans Upward Bound is a U.S. Department of Education program for veterans. For information, call 775-829-9007 or email [email protected]. The website is vub.tmcc.edu.

AUSA dinner

You are invited to the Association of the United States Army William C. Westmoreland Veterans Day dinner on Nov. 10 at the Tamarack Junction in Reno, Nevada. The guest speaker will be Lt. Gen. Leslie Smith, USA retired, the AUSA vice president of Leadership and Education. Smith received his commission from Georgia Southern University (GSU) in 1983 as a Field Artillery officer. In 1985, he graduated from GSU with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and was a distinguished military graduate. He branched as a chemical officer.

For information, contact [email protected]

Stand Down

Stand Down: Elks Help Veterans in Need is Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center’s gym, 851 E. William St. Be part of the change in Carson City and surrounding areas. Transportation will be available (Free JAC rides all day for veterans). Reserve your resource table, make a donation or volunteer your time. For information, call or text 775-301-0605. You may also email [email protected].

Mental Health Summit

The third annual VA VISN Mental Health Summit is Oct. 5 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The seminar will be held virtually through Webex: bit.ly/45KF85s. This is a free event; all community members, veterans, providers and families are welcome to participate. Speaker topics include “Moral Injury after Combat: How War’s Violence Can Impact Veterans’ Lives,” “Moral Injury in War: Conceptualization and Treatment,” and “Moral Injury and Spirituality.” To register using Webex, use this link: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/weblink/register/r4e2279a7d354009ec5738473ea83e062

Nevada Transition Assistance Program

A career and resource fair hosted by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services is on Sept. 30 from 1-4 p.m. at the American Legion Hall Duby Reid Post 30 in Sparks.

The address is 730 4th St. For veterans, service members and military families, discover the state and local benefits designed to assist you during life’s transitions. Register at https://bit.ly/nvtap0930. Exhibitors can set up at 8 a.m., and an exhibitor program is from 9 a.m. to noon: participants to support transitioning veterans, service members and military families. Register at https://bit.ly/nvtapexb930. If you register as an exhibitor, do not double register as a participant. Space is limited.

Veterans, Military Spouses Job Center

AARP and Blue Star Families will host a free virtual event on Sept. 28 at noon to help veterans and military spouses leverage upskilling and technology to accelerate their careers and find flexible or remote career paths. The event will feature critical resources and tools from AARP, such as AARP’s Veterans and Military Spouses Job Center.

Although 90% of military spouses have either some college or a graduate or other professional degree, they often struggle with unemployment and underemployment.

During the free event, participants will also learn about certification opportunities from AARP’s Skills Builder for Work and get exclusive, free access to accredited courses to help them develop sought-after digital and leadership skills. To register, go to https://bluestarfam.org/rock-your-job/#register. For additional information, email Daniel Alarcon at [email protected].

VFW Post 10053 spaghetti feed

VFW Post 10053 in Verdi is having its annual spaghetti feed. The fundraiser is Oct. 7 from noon to 4 p.m. No-host bar opens at 11 a.m. The cost is $10 donation per plate. The grand prize drawing is $500 in cash.

Nevada Guard monthly meetings

• The Nevada Air Guard’s monthly breakfast is on the second Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Reno Elks Club. The cost is $10. For information or to confirm, email [email protected].

• The Nevada Army Guard’s breakfast is on the second Monday of the month at 8 a.m. at the Carson City Elks Club. Cost is $8. For information or to confirm, email [email protected].

The Nevada News Group compiles military articles and news briefs. Questions may be directed to [email protected].