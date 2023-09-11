Downtown Reno Partnership launches new website (sponsored)

Downtown Reno Partnership Launches New Website

The Downtown Reno Partnership is proud to share the launch of its new website! Designed by the team at Design on Edge, the new site allows users to stay up-to-date on all the latest DRP and Downtown Reno news, events and developments on their mobile and desktop devices. The URL remains the same: https://downtownreno.org/



“We are excited to unveil our new website that captures the very essence of our thriving district,” said DRP Executive Director Neoma Jardon. “From its updated design that makes it easier for site visitors to navigate, find information, and engage with our content to its mobile responsiveness, this updated site is our central hub for sharing important information, announcements, and news with the downtown audience and beyond.”



A few of the highlights on the new site include:

The new site has an events tab that shares all the DPR-hosted events as well as a place for users to submit their Downtown events to be added to our events calendar.

that shares all the DPR-hosted events as well as a place for users to to be added to our events calendar. The Ambassador page will be updated monthly with the latest Ambassador stats as well as provides a historical guide to all previous monthly Ambassador reports from the Business Improvement District’s (BID) formation in late 2018 to present.

will be updated monthly with the latest Ambassador stats as well as provides a historical guide to all previous monthly Ambassador reports from the Business Improvement District’s (BID) formation in late 2018 to present. BID district pages have been added to highlight each of the unique districts that can be found in the BID including: The Brewery District The University District Neon Line District Riverwalk District Freight House District Arch District

have been added to highlight each of the unique districts that can be found in the BID including: A new tab about getting around in Downtown Reno. From buses and ride shares to scooter and bikes, all the information you need is in one place. Additionally, we’ve compiled a parking map that lists all the available parking in downtown from garages to meters to street parking.

We hope you enjoy the new site! The website will be updated regularly with new downtown events and developments as well as your feedback.

