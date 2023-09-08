Celebrate Maple Moon Coffee Company’s One-Year Anniversary Sept. 9 (sponsored)

76.4 F
Image courtesy Maple Moon Coffee Company. Used with permission.

Maple Moon Coffee Company is celebrating one year of serving delicious drinks and small bites to the Reno community! Celebrate with the Maple Moon team on Sept. 9 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to check out new food their new fall drink items and family friendly games and activities.

The Coffee Shop has officially been operating under its new ownership for a full year. They pride themselves on creating uniquely delicious coffee, tea, and Red Bull-based drinks. 

Located downtown in The Basement of 50 S. Virginia in downtown Reno, Maple Moon Coffee Company strives to continue to provide for the community by providing for its customers and through supporting other locally owned businesses. For the month of September, to celebrate with us, you can get 10% off of your Maple Moon order with a valid receipt from any of the other businesses located in The Basement.

To learn more visit: https://www.maplemooncoffeeco.com/

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

Downtown Reno Partnership
Downtown Reno Partnershiphttps://downtownreno.org
The Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and enhancing the economic vitality and quality of life in the heart of Reno, Nevada. Founded in 2018, the organization works to create a vibrant and dynamic downtown district that attracts visitors, businesses, and residents.

