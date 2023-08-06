The Fox Brewery & Pub is back in Reno with a rooftop bar

Ok, story time.

When I first moved to Reno, I lived on the south side of town, which didn’t have much going on in 2010. In search of restaurants that weren’t chains, I started frequenting Firkin & Wolf Pub & Restaurant. At the time, it was the counterpart to Firkin & Fox in Carson City (which has since changed to The Fox Brewery & Pub).

Anyway, I fell in love with the menu’s Irish Nachos, and so I was sad when Firkin & Wolf didn’t stand the test of time, eventually becoming home to Skipolini’s. Gone were the days of cold brews and Irish Nachos on a Saturday afternoon.

Those Irish nachos. Nora Tarte / This Is Reno.

I eventually discovered that the same Irish Nachos were available at The Fox Brewery & Pub in Carson City. Less convenient and I was able to occasionally get my fix, but it wasn’t the same as having them down the street.

So, imagine my surprise and absolute glee when I found out The Fox was opening a second location—in Reno! I’m pleased to announce that Irish Nachos are on the menu at The Fox (124 Wonder Street). And to make it even better, the space is the old Silver Peak, complete with rooftop seating, a sleek downstairs bar and the ability to brew on site.

And what are Irish Nachos? If you’re not familiar, Irish Nachos are sort of a cross between traditional nachos and potato skins. Instead of using tortilla chips, crispy waffle fries make up the dish’s base layer. They are topped with everything you’d see on a potato skin—green onions, sour cream, cheddar cheese and bacon.

Are they healthy? No. But are they delicious? Oh, hell yeah.

You’ll be pleased to know that while Irish Nachos are supreme on The Fox menu, they do offer other food. The new location brings the menu from Carson City, with sandwiches, burgers, salads and entrees. Everything falls into the category of bar food, but elevated, and better than what you’ll get at most sports bars around town.

The wings come in various flavors, from spicy orange sriracha and kick ass hot to milder Southern fried and bourbon chipotle. Fried pickles and Foxxy cheese curds are other quality starters.

When it comes to the main attraction, the tacos are a go-to. Fox’s tacos features three street tacos with either steak or chicken and finished with cilantro, onions and house tomatillo sauce. If you like a little heat, ask for your tacos angry – they come with sauteed jalapeños and onions.

The burgers here are hard to say no to and the salads are filling and refreshing. Perhaps my favorite menu item, however, behind those European nachos, is the California turkey melt. Piled on the softest sourdough bread, this warm sandwich dons a mango chutney that knocks it out of the park and is finished with a slice of melted Monterey Jack cheese and fresh avocado. Choose any side you like, from fries, onion rings, soup, chips, salad or coleslaw.

While the food here is reason enough to come, don’t forget The Fox is a brewery, too. The Buzzed Bee Honey Blonde Ale should do the trick if you’re dining on the roof and want something crisp and refreshing on a hot day. The lower ABV (5.2) makes it an easy sipper with barely-there hops.

If you prefer it hoppy, grab a Hop Tahoe IPA or Double Hop Tahoe. When the weather cools, and you’re huddled inside near the fireplace, swap out those lighter brews for a cherry stout that could easily substitute for dessert.

In addition to pints, The Fox fills growlers and serves flights.