Photos: Chalk art festival draws dozens of creatives with colorful designs

By: Eric Marks

Reno Chalk Art Festival 2023. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The Reno Chalk Art & Music Festival continues today at the Atlantis Hotel & Casino, where, according to their website, “over 150 of the best chalk artists in the nation transform the blacktop into one-of-a-kind masterpieces.” 

The event, billed as one of the largest “chalk events in the region,” also features live musical acts, food and beverages, and various crafts and art.

The artists, aged from high school to adult, endured harsh wind on Saturday to create the pieces. Themes ranged from musical icons and animals to food items, surrealism and animation, including a 3D chalk interpretation of Salvador Dali’s The Persistence of Memory.

The 2022 Peoples Choice Recipient winner, Keira Fraga, returned this year to the festival. The high school senior said, “Last year, I rushed it, so this year, I’m really taking my time and getting in there.” 

Other artists, like Meka Hyslop, had to utilize crafty skills to create their pieces. 

“My chalk was flying away, so I had to grab a little thing of hairspray out of my car and spray it down,” she said.

Several competitors remarked on the wind conditions this year and their effects on their chalk work.

The event will run through Sunday at 5 p.m. More information is available at https://renochalkartfest.com

Reno Chalk Art Festival 2023. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
Eric Marks
Born in 1971, Eric Marks was fortunate enough to grow up in a time and family where photography and literature were normal parts of his life. His parents were always enthusiastic and supportive of his photography as a child, and encouraged him to read and write as much as possible. From 2005 to 2012 he owned an award-winning, international, high definition video production company, and has produced video and photography in over 14 different countries on four continents. Eric majored at the University of Nevada, Reno in English/Writing and Art, graduating with English and Photography degrees in 2013, and again with an Art degree in 2018. He teaches all genres of photography at Truckee Meadows Community College, is a freelance photojournalist for several publications, and offers private photography instruction.

