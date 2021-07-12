Award-winning Sunday at Reno Chalk Art and Music Festival (photos)

By María Palma

The Reno Chalk Art and Music Festival came to an end Sunday with a final flourish of vibrant colors and excitement.

Over the course of three days, artists from across the country showcased their skills at the west parking lot of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa while battling for prizes in categories such as Best Use of Color, Best 3D Design and Best Reproduction of a Master’s Work.

A record 151 artists participated in the fifth edition of the event that returned in 2021 after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Local artist Chloe Payne participated for the fourth time at the chalk art event. In this version, she competed with a re-creation of the self-portrait of “The Desperate Man” by French artist Gustave Courbet.

“This means a lot because last year we didn’t have the opportunity to be part of this festival,” she said.

Recreation of the self-portrait of “The Desperate Man” (Gustave Courbet) by Chloe Payne at the 5th Annual Reno Chalk Art and Music Festival July 10, 2021 in Reno, Nev. María Palma / This Is Reno

Live music acts during the festival included Eddie Cotton, JP Soars, David Gerald, Whesli, Onoleigh Pommier and Hot Rod Rebellion. There was also a variety of local food, drink and craft vendors on hand.

Sojung Lee, one of the festival attendees, came despite the weekend’s heat.

“It’s great to see these vibrant and colorful paintings. One of the things I liked was that they offered free water and places to sit in the shade to withstand the high temperatures,” Lee said.

This year’s winners are:

1 st Place Team Division: Sherri and Eric Majors – “Heart and Soul”

1 st Place Individual Division: Tiffany Manchip – “New Moon”

1 st Place Student Division/People’s Choice: Faith Phillips – “Wonder”

Best Use of Color: Reilly Moss – “Sea Turtles”

Best Use of 3D: Nestor Mendoza – “Shark”

Best Reproduction of a Master’s Work: Ashlyn Miles – M.C. Escher’s “Drawing Hands”

For more information, visit Chalk Art (atlantiscasino.com)

