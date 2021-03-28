Atlantis plans for chalk art festival in July

Registration opened this week for artists who plan to participate in the Reno Chalk Art & Music Festival, hosted each July in the parking lot of Atlantis Casino in central Reno. The festival is planned for July 9-11, and artists have until July 1 to apply.
“Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have been deeply committed to providing a safe environment for our guests and team members,” said Cheraz Ecker, general manager of Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. “We feel this outdoor event in our spacious parking lot will be the perfect way for our community to celebrate art, music and most importantly each other after an unprecedented year.”
Last year’s event was canceled due to coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings. This year, event organizers say they’re working closely with local health officials to ensure all public health guidelines are followed.
In addition to ongoing chalk art creation, the event is planned to include arts and crafts, festival-style food and drinks and live music—all things that have been in short supply for the past year.
Artists can register for the festival at atlantiscasino.com/chalk. Registration is free.
Check out photos by Andrea Laue from the 2019 festival below.
Source: Atlantis Casino Resort Spa