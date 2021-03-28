Atlantis plans for chalk art festival in July

Registration opened this week for artists who plan to participate in the Reno Chalk Art & Music Festival, hosted each July in the parking lot of Atlantis Casino in central Reno. The festival is planned for July 9-11, and artists have until July 1 to apply.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have been deeply committed to providing a safe environment for our guests and team members,” said Cheraz Ecker, general manager of Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. “We feel this outdoor event in our spacious parking lot will be the perfect way for our community to celebrate art, music and most importantly each other after an unprecedented year.”

Last year’s event was canceled due to coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings. This year, event organizers say they’re working closely with local health officials to ensure all public health guidelines are followed.

In addition to ongoing chalk art creation, the event is planned to include arts and crafts, festival-style food and drinks and live music—all things that have been in short supply for the past year.

Artists can register for the festival at atlantiscasino.com/chalk. Registration is free.

Check out photos by Andrea Laue from the 2019 festival below.

Festival attendees pose on the 3-D piece “Escher’s Waterpark” painted by the festival judges. Dietrich Britt takes a step back to assess his progress. Britt, who usually works with acrylics on canvas, traveled from the San Joaquin Valley for the event. Inspired by Megan Rapinoe’s speech at the USNWT victory parade, Vera Alexander changed up her plans and decided to make a portrait of Megan Rapinoe. The team captain called on us all to be better. “We have to love more, hate less. We gotta listen more, and talk less. This is everybody’s responsibility. Every single person here, every single person who is not here,” implored Rapinoe. “It was a really powerful, positive message,” said Alexander. Clif Gold, born in Reno but now a resident of San Jose, works makes his own chalks and stamps them with color to compensate for his colorblindness. He uses an smartphone app to calibrate the homemade chalks, and he relies on the codes when choosing chalks while working. Scenes from the 4th Annual Chalk Art & Music Festival at the Atlantis Casino Resort in Reno, Nevada. A family takes in the sunflower painted by 15-year old Reno resident Marina Vallejo. Eric and Sherri Majors, a team from Gardnerville and the overall winners of the 2018 event, prepped their spot with a grid before starting to paint. “The grid helps with enlargement, with scale, and with time management,” explained Eric. Laura Thomas at work on her entry, “Industrial Sunflower Gaze.” Thomas traveled all the way from Denver to participate. “It’s easy to do something beautiful, something trendy. I feel it’s my job to encourage people to see things a different way,” said Thomas of her work. Scenes from the 4th Annual Chalk Art & Music Festival at the Atlantis Casino Resort in Reno, Nevada. Scenes from the 4th Annual Chalk Art & Music Festival at the Atlantis Casino Resort in Reno, Nevada. Scenes from the 4th Annual Chalk Art & Music Festival at the Atlantis Casino Resort in Reno, Nevada. Artists use all sorts of tools, from sponge brushes to their fingers, to achieve different textures and tones.

Source: Atlantis Casino Resort Spa