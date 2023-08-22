Nonprofit makes improvements to White’s Creek Trail 

Staff and volunteers with Friends of Nevada Wilderness wrapped up a multi-day project to improve White’s Creek Trail. The work was to make the area safer for hikers and equestrians, according to the nonprofit.

Storms and heavy snowmelt caused erosion on the trail, making use of three creek crossings difficult and dangerous. Crews removed boulders and tree roots. They built a new switchback and retaining wall, as well as new steps and stepping stones to make crossings safer.

“Frequent users of White’s Creek Trail should see significant improvements in the conditions,” said Friends Executive Director Shaaron Netherton. “We’re very fortunate to have such a beautiful place so close to the urban area. Mount Rose Wilderness is a favorite get-away for many people, and we’re grateful to have had the opportunity to make it a little safer for us all.”

The project was funded by the National Forest Foundation. Work was completed by one of Friends’ trail crews, stewardship staff and 27 volunteers.

“We simply could not do this sort of valuable work without our loyal volunteers,” Netherton added. “On this project, they gathered dirt and rock crush to stabilize trails and swung pick mattocks to create new tread. That’s hard work, and we are grateful that so many people who appreciate our public lands are willing to volunteer their time to do it.”