70.7 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNews

Nonprofit makes improvements to White’s Creek Trail 

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Friends of Nevada Wilderness volunteers working on White's Creek Trail. Image: Friends of Nevada Wilderness. Used with permission.
Friends of Nevada Wilderness volunteers working on White's Creek Trail. Image: Friends of Nevada Wilderness. Used with permission.

Staff and volunteers with Friends of Nevada Wilderness wrapped up a multi-day project to improve White’s Creek Trail. The work was to make the area safer for hikers and equestrians, according to the nonprofit.

Storms and heavy snowmelt caused erosion on the trail, making use of three creek crossings difficult and dangerous. Crews removed boulders and tree roots. They built a new switchback and retaining wall, as well as new steps and stepping stones to make crossings safer.

“Frequent users of White’s Creek Trail should see significant improvements in the conditions,” said Friends Executive Director Shaaron Netherton. “We’re very fortunate to have such a beautiful place so close to the urban area. Mount Rose Wilderness is a favorite get-away for many people, and we’re grateful to have had the opportunity to make it a little safer for us all.”

The project was funded by the National Forest Foundation. Work was completed by one of Friends’ trail crews, stewardship staff and 27 volunteers.

“We simply could not do this sort of valuable work without our loyal volunteers,” Netherton added. “On this project, they gathered dirt and rock crush to stabilize trails and swung pick mattocks to create new tread. That’s hard work, and we are grateful that so many people who appreciate our public lands are willing to volunteer their time to do it.” 

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Veterans Alumni Chapter noted for its involvement in the community, on campus

Military
The Veterans Alumni Chapter has been awarded the Outstanding Chapter of the Year, the University of Nevada, Reno’s alumni organization recently reported.

Reno driver clinches top honor at national truck driving championships

News
James Gragg Wilson, a Reno-area UPS driver, was crowned grand champion at the 2023 National Truck Driving Championships held in Columbus, Ohio.

Sparks to consider severing employment with manager Krutz, buying out his contract for $600,000

Government
The Sparks City Council today scheduled a special Friday meeting to buy out City Manager Neil Krutz's contract. The city will pay $600,000 to buy out Krutz’s remaining term.

Popular

Sparks has an ‘acting city manager’; Manager Krutz ‘temporarily unavailable’

Government
Embattled Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz is “unavailable,” according to city officials who declined to say more about his absence at Monday’s city council meeting.

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

Sparks bans ‘human habitation’ in vehicles, large RVs in residential areas 

Government
The Sparks City Council Monday unanimously approved several new ordinances to prevent those without permanent residences from living outside in public and residential areas.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC