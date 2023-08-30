Nick the Greek offers fast-casual Mediterranean fare

Nick the Greek is a nationwide franchise with over 100 locations and the Keitzke Lane outpost marks the brand’s first in Nevada. The owner, Bridger Johnson, is a University of Nevada, Reno grad, which makes supporting Nick the Greek an opportunity to support local business.

Nick the Greek is in the former Baja Fresh location next to Jamba Juice in the strip of eateries just south of McCarran Boulevard. Despite a similar name, it has no connection Nick’s Greek Deli in Midtown.

The chain is focused on fast-casual Greek fare, including gyros, souvlaki, falafels, tzatziki sauces and more. The flavors certainly represent what most of us imagine when we think of Greek food, with recipes heavy in big, juicy chunks of fresh tomato and cucumber, served with warm pita bread and a side of tzatziki sauce and often topped with a sprinkle of feta cheese.

If you come with a big appetite, you won’t be disappointed. The portions at Nick the Greek are generous, to say the least. A single plate fills most, while some may choose to share an entrée given their robust side.

If you are a fan of lamb or haven’t tried it before, I recommend starting with the beef/lamb pita. The delicious, juicy meat is just the beginning of this delicious taco-meets-sandwich. Piled high with tomatoes and onions, the French fries are placed right on top for a California burrito-esque meal with Mediterranean flair. A flavorful yogurt-based tzatziki sauce is drizzled over the top and the pita is served soft, fluffy and warm.

A platter of food from Nick the Greek, a new fast-casual restaurant opened Aug. 29, 2023 in south Reno. Image: Nora Tarte / This Is Reno

If you’re a French fry connoisseur, upgrade regular fries to Greek fries. All fries are soft in the middle and crispy on the outside but the Greek fries offer an extra dose of delicious in the form of garlic, feta and green onion spread evenly across the plate. Nick’s fries are another variation, served with feta, garlic, spicy yogurt, green onions and your choice of protein, meaning French fries can certainly be a meal here.

Nicks also offers their fresh ingredients in a bowl. Gyro bowls combine your choice of meat or falafel with basmati rice, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese and a red wine vinaigrette, topped with tzatziki and spicy yogurt (although it’s more flavor than heat). The result is a salad meets burrito bowl of sorts. The veggies are cool and fresh, offering a welcome juxtaposition to the warm meats and rice. The beef/lamb combo here will always be my favorite, but there is also the option for chicken, pork, falafel and beefteki.

Perhaps the most filling option—although it’s really hard to say definitively—are the plates. Choose from gyro, falafel or souvlaki. Souvlaki means skewers. When you build your plate, try either fries or basmati rice. Every plate comes with a side salad, tzatziki sauce and warm pita bread.

Kids plates are also available featuring meat and fries or rice.

Like any fast-casual restaurant, you order at the counter upon walking in and fill your drink cups while you wait for your order. At the end, you can box up your leftovers to go. Food comes out fast so it’s an easy choice for sitting down during an hour-long lunch break or grabbing to-go food to take home to the family.

The grand opening was Tuesday, Aug. 29.