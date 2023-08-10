National Bowling Day is Saturday, Aug. 12: Save the date for ‘Spare a Life’ event to support organ donation awareness (sponsored)

76.2 F
National Bowling Day is Saturday, Aug. 12: Save the date for 'Spare a Life' event to support organ donation awareness

In celebration of Saturday, Aug. 12 being National Bowling Day, Donor Network West invites the community to save the date for its second annual ‘Spare a Life’ fundraiser event happening Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 at the National Bowling Stadium. Event proceeds will support education, outreach and research for organ, eye and tissue donation to heal and save more lives in northern Nevada. Photo courtesy: Donor Network West. Used with permission.

Practice your strikes, spares and splits ahead of Donor Network West’s second annual fundraising event happening Thursday, Nov. 16 at the National Bowling Stadium.

In celebration of National Bowling Day Saturday, Aug. 12, Donor Network West invites northern Nevadans to save the date for its second annual ‘Spare a Life’ fundraiser, which will take place Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 at the National Bowling Stadium. This family-friendly event will feature bowling, food, prizes and fun in support of a great cause with proceeds funding education, outreach and research for organ, eye and tissue donation. 

There are more than 600 Nevadans awaiting a life-saving organ transplant on the national transplant waiting list. Donor Network West encourages northern Nevadans to consider joining the organ donor registry to reduce the waiting list. 

The event is open to bowlers of all skill levels and people can sign up for a team or as an individual at SpareALifeNV.org. Bowler tickets are $60 and spectator tickets are $30. Purchase tickets on National Bowling Day, Saturday, Aug. 12 and use promo code STRIKE for $5 off. All proceeds will directly benefit Donor Network West’s efforts to raise awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation and inspire the community in northern Nevada to join the organ donor registry. 

“Donor Network West’s mission to save and heal lives is made possible through the generosity of our community, our partners and our ambassadors and advocates,” Janice Whaley, president and CEO of Donor Network West, said. “We look forward to gathering our community together for a night of fun that will support vital education and outreach for organ, eye and tissue donation in northern Nevada.”

Businesses and organizations in the community are also invited to join Donor Network West as event sponsors. Those interested may visit SpareALifeNV.org for more information.

As the federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) in northern Nevada and northern California, Donor Network West welcomes organ donor advocates, businesses, families and bowling enthusiasts to join in the cause to save and heal lives. To learn more about organ and tissue donation, or to join the organ donor registry, visit the Department of Motor Vehicles or DonorNetworkWest.org.

