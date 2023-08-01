89.6 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Arts & EntertainmentEventsFeatured

Collective Soul dominates Silver Legacy (photos)

By: Tony Contini

Date:

Collective Soul at the Silver Legacy. Tony Contini / This Is Reno.

Georgia rock legends Collective Soul triumphantly returned to a packed Silver Legacy Resort Casino last Saturday.

Frontman Ed Roland took to the stage from the crowd. He made his way through a sea of shouting fans and high-fives. Once on stage, he ran down the stage’s length a few times before the band started energetically.

Collective Soul has two handfuls of hits with catchy choruses and enigmatic guitar riffs. The start of “Heavy”off their fourth album “Dosage” is one of those riffs. And the crowd immediately felt involved while shouting “YEAH” with Roland during the chorus. 

Shortly after, they played their 1993 hit “Shine” off “Hints Allegations and Things Left Unsaid.” And you best believe they pivoted to a cappella for the crowd to hear themselves sing “Heaven let your light shine down.”

“I think we’re off to an excellent start,” Roland said. “You’re kicking my ass already.”

Before playing two new songs, he told the story of their recording and how the band spent January in Elvis’ former home. They came in with 10 songs and ended up with 22. 

“I’m the first person [who] slept in Elvis’ bedroom since,” Roland said. “Even if it was on a blow-up mattress from Walmart.”

The new tunes had clean, sweet vocals and dirty guitar, two cornerstones of successful Collective Soul.

The last time I covered them, I was given an extra ticket. I was thrilled to take my mom. She’s since passed, and their music always connects me with her. It was extraordinary when their first new song’s chorus mentioned “mother’s love” and the second, “it’s not the same without you.”  

Live music heals.

Despite thrashing around, Roland’s voice always sounds even and controlled, no matter the decade.

Roland polled the audience, asking how many were divorced. He divulged that three of the five band members had been. He then deemed their next song the best divorce song ever and started “Better Now” off their 2004 release “Youth.”

They pivoted again into a series of solos highlighting each band member. Roland even scatted over portions of an elaborate drum solo.

The brimming crowd rose to their feet and sang chorus after chorus of addictive alt-rock tunes from a group that’s perfected the art.

Tony Contini
Tony Continihttps://www.tonycontini.com/
Tony Contini is a photographer, videographer and writer focused on all things music. He's had his finger on the pulse of Reno's music scene for over a decade. He graduated from UNR with a degree in journalism and has since worked for newspapers, magazines, photo studios and as a freelance photographer and videographer. Aside from concert coverage, album reviews and music video production, his schedule is filled with weddings, portraiture and event coverage.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Disney’s THE LION KING Live On Stage at the Grand Theater! (sponsored)

Sponsored
Disney’s The Lion King is live on stage at the Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort for a limited two-week engagement from November 9 – 19, 2023.

July brought Nevada record heat and hospitalizations

News
At least 16 people have died from heat-related illness in Clark County so far in 2023, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Truckee Meadows Fire: fire restrictions and how to be prepared 

Government
Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue over the weekend briefed community members on this year's fire season and what steps they can take to prevent as much damage and loss as possible. 

Popular

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

‘Lipstick on a Pig’: Mayor Schieve takes aim at downtown revitalization project 

Business
Mayor Hillary Schieve said the reason downtown has not been revitalized is because landlords are refusing to invest in updates and improvements. 

Protest at Tahoe ice cream shop after owner makes ‘insensitive’ comments about Black Lives Matter

News
More than 50 demonstrators lined the street in front of Sweet Tahoe Time, an ice cream shop in Kings Beach, California, on Tuesday to protest the owner.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC