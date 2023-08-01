Collective Soul dominates Silver Legacy (photos)

Georgia rock legends Collective Soul triumphantly returned to a packed Silver Legacy Resort Casino last Saturday.

Frontman Ed Roland took to the stage from the crowd. He made his way through a sea of shouting fans and high-fives. Once on stage, he ran down the stage’s length a few times before the band started energetically.

Collective Soul has two handfuls of hits with catchy choruses and enigmatic guitar riffs. The start of “Heavy”off their fourth album “Dosage” is one of those riffs. And the crowd immediately felt involved while shouting “YEAH” with Roland during the chorus.

Shortly after, they played their 1993 hit “Shine” off “Hints Allegations and Things Left Unsaid.” And you best believe they pivoted to a cappella for the crowd to hear themselves sing “Heaven let your light shine down.”

“I think we’re off to an excellent start,” Roland said. “You’re kicking my ass already.”

Before playing two new songs, he told the story of their recording and how the band spent January in Elvis’ former home. They came in with 10 songs and ended up with 22.

“I’m the first person [who] slept in Elvis’ bedroom since,” Roland said. “Even if it was on a blow-up mattress from Walmart.”

The new tunes had clean, sweet vocals and dirty guitar, two cornerstones of successful Collective Soul.

The last time I covered them, I was given an extra ticket. I was thrilled to take my mom. She’s since passed, and their music always connects me with her. It was extraordinary when their first new song’s chorus mentioned “mother’s love” and the second, “it’s not the same without you.”

Live music heals.

Despite thrashing around, Roland’s voice always sounds even and controlled, no matter the decade.

Roland polled the audience, asking how many were divorced. He divulged that three of the five band members had been. He then deemed their next song the best divorce song ever and started “Better Now” off their 2004 release “Youth.”

They pivoted again into a series of solos highlighting each band member. Roland even scatted over portions of an elaborate drum solo.

The brimming crowd rose to their feet and sang chorus after chorus of addictive alt-rock tunes from a group that’s perfected the art.