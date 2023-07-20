96.2 F
Local artists drop new music, videos

By: Bob Conrad

Youtube screenshot of Too Close For Comfort's "Out of Luck" music video.

Smiley Mikey

Michael Sion, aka “Smiley Mikey,” is back with a new music video. He said it was shot in a haunted mansion. In Virginia City no less.

“The music video was shot at the historic Cobb Mansion (built in 1877; now a bed and breakfast)… ([That’s)  where an invisible population of wraiths are said to remain from the roaring days of the 19th century silver bonanza through the boom-and-bust decades that followed.”

 The tune is catchy and melancholy with a strong indie-folk influence.

“The mischievous ‘Ghost Fiddler’ in the video instigates discord between the lovers heading toward a breakup, in this haunted mansion,” Sion noted.

Too Close For Comfort

Local pop-punkers Too Close For Comfort recently released a full-length release, “We only live here on this planet for so long,” but now has the LP on vinyl.

“The four piece band is made up of members who have a background in the Reno deathcore and metal scenes,” the band said. “Similar to early 2000’s bands such as Fall Out Boy who formed from the ashes of heavy hardcore band Racetraitor, or New Found Glory created as a project of members of the hardcore band Shai Hulud, Too Close For Comfort’s heavier roots are apparent in the technicality and palpitating explosiveness of their songs.”

Too Close For Comfort is going on tour of the West Coast next month.

Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno.

