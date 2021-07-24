CCR’s Doug Clifford is still at it

Anybody that lives in the Reno-Tahoe area who does not know who Doug Clifford is, is either new to the area, or new to the planet. As the drummer in Creedence Clearwater Revival, the #1 band in the world in 1969 and 1970, Doug has become a local hero of sorts.

His most recent on-stage project was Creedence Clearwater Revisited with fellow Revival member Stu Cook. Although it had already been decided to disband, their last performance was on Feb. 29, 2020 amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let it be said that old rock-and-rollers do not fade away–they find new projects. In Doug’s case, he has stacks of recordings in “Cosmo’s Vault” to dust off and share. Last year he released his album, “Magic Window,” which was produced from tapes he made in 1985.

He has just now released a new single, “For All The Money In The World,” off of his new album of the same name that he co-wrote with Steve Wright of The Greg Kihn Band.

I’ve listened to the album, and it is quite good. The single has a very uplifting sound straight out of the ‘80s, something we could all use these days.

Another local connection is Tom Gordon of Imirage Sound Lab and Inspired Amateur Productions who gets credit for “Master Tapes Restoration.” If this had been released back when it was recorded, it’s sure to have had chart success. Today it’s a different world, but there’s something for everybody out there. Maybe this is just right for you!

The single is available to listen to or download now, and the full album will be released on Aug. 27.

Pre-save/pre-order the album here:https://orcd.co/CliffordWrightForAlltheMoneyInTheWorld

Stream or download the title track “For All the Money in the World” here:https://orcd.co/CliffordWrightForAlltheMoneyInTheWorldSingle