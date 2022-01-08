Home > Entertainment > Music > Entertainment: Reno bands drop new releases, video
Entertainment: Reno bands drop new releases, video

By Bob Conrad
Vague Choir. Used with permission.

Longtime Reno band Vague Choir has a new release. Vague Choir’s frontman Mark Earnest described their music in an older melodic punk vein – The Replacements and Jawbreaker.

“The first three songs are loud and upbeat. The last three songs are moody and slower. It seems like a good way to approach our fragmented lives these days. Pretend it’s on vinyl,” the band notes about the release.

Find “Double Exposure,” the band’s fourth release, a six-song digital album, on Bandcamp.

Boss’ Daughter announces new split 7-inch

Local punk trio Boss’ Daughter published on Jan. 1 a new video to coincide with their new split single.

“Bouts With Bummers” is fast, loud, angry punk. The vinyl can be purchased online: https://www.storenvy.com/products/34040347-iron-fest-records-old-friends

Recorded in Reno and Sacramento, the video was filmed in multiple locations, including Austin, Texas, St. Louis, Missouri and Sparks.

