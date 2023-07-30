Coney Island Burgers & Dogs has a New York state of mind

I don’t know why I long believed Coney Island Burgers & Dogs was a chain. Turns out, it isn’t. And the woman who owns it is invested in the business’ success, hand dipping corn dogs behind the counter and ordering her Sabrett hot dogs (and other products) from the Bronx.

Having grown up in New York, Debra Magnus knows how to make a good hot dog, and it’s the crux of her business. With a dozen specialty dogs on the menu, guests can get everything from a Chicago-style dog to a California-style dog. There are sausages, too. Each one uses the same Sabrett products street vendors use in New York City.

She briefly owned the business in Las Vegas, as well, but moved it to Reno when she located to be closer to family. (Editor’s note: Magnus’ business located just off West Moana Lane shouldn’t be mistaken for the Coney Island Bar, a long-time tavern on Prater Way near Galletti.)

The corn dogs are a standout at Coney Island, in large part because Magnus makes her own batter from scratch and then hand dips each dog as it’s ordered. The Frankie is a step up from a standard dog, loaded with mustard, relish and onions.

Coney Island Burgers & Dogs. Nora Targe / This Is Reno.

The Cali features guacamole, cream cheese, bacon, tomatoes and onions. The Boss Hog is finished with a heaping pile of coleslaw, drizzled in BBQ sauce and topped with bacon. The Classic is your Sabrett all beef frank, finished with mayonnaise, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes.

Regardless of what you order, the dogs come split (the New York way) and absolutely loaded with whatever toppings you were promised.

While the dogs are front and center, they aren’t the only menu item. Burgers are the other main focus, with just as many options to choose from. The monikers are just as fun, too.

The Yeti is a ¼-pound all-beef patty topped with mustard, mayonnaise, kraut, bacon, onions and Swiss cheese. Any item finished with chili is a standout (Magnus makes it in house) like The Wonder Wheel burger or The Cyclone dog.

The prices are also impressive. Most dogs are $5.99 or $6.99 each and the burgers are the same, with the exception of two monster orders—The Mickey and The Windy City are both $10.99. That’s because they include some extras, like the corned beef on The Mickey and the Italian beef and side of au jus served with The Windy City.

Peep the sausages and sandwiches or load up on sides, including those delicious chili cheese fries. There’s even an option for a giant New York pretzel, served with cheese and salt, so you can pretend you’re visiting the Big Apple and dining exclusively at sidewalk carts. Although I think Magnus’ work is better.

Of course, you can also customize your meals using the available list of ingredients, ranging from slaw to giardiniera peppers, relish to marinara sauce.

Finish with a milkshake (chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, coffee) or a float (root beer, creamsicle, chocolate coke) for dessert. There are even cannolis for $3.99, rounding out the menu.

Coney Island Burgers & Dogs is located on Warren Way near Moana Lane. It opens at 10:30 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m. every day except Sunday when hours are 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

