Artown descends on Downtown Reno this July (sponsored)

By: Downtown Reno Partnership

Date:

Image credit RSCVA. Used with permission.

Back for its 28th year, Artown returns for its month-long celebration, with numerous events, performances and more taking place in Downtown Reno. With more than 500 multidisciplinary events at over 100 venues overall, there is something for everyone! 

According to Artown, this year’s theme is “Voices of Artown” and recognizes the many voices in the northern Nevada community who make Artown possible. Many events are free but please call hosting locations for event details, hours and information or visit artown.org

Several Downtown Reno locations are hosts to Artown events throughout the month. Locations such as Wingfield Park, J Resort, Nevada Museum of Art, Shim’s Surplus Supplies, Pineapple Pedicab “Explore Downtown Pedicab Tours,” and the “Distillery Tour” which leaves from The Depot, Sundance Books, Lake Mansion, Wild River Grille, Black Rabbit Mead, Reno Renaissance, Sierra Arts Gallery and more! 

Below is a quick overview of some of the events taking place in the BID as part of the Artown festivities. The full schedule of events can be found online at artown.org

  • Wild River Grille: Free, nightly music on the riverside patio. 17. South Virginia.
  • J Resort: Ticketed, Pops on the River, July 8, Glow Plaza Festival Grounds, Gates open at 5 p.m., concert starts at 8 p.m.
  • Lake Mansion Guided Tours: Free, July 5, reservations required, 1-1:30 p.m., call 775-826-6100, 250 Court Street.
  • Wingfield Park: Free, Movies in the Park, July 14, 21, gates open at 8 p.m., movie is 9-11 p.m.
  • Nevada Museum of Art: Ticketed (free for museum members), First Thursdays with Musical Guest Greg Gilmore & The Fever Dreams, doors 5 p.m., event 5-7 p.m., 160 W. Liberty. 
  • Wingfield Park: Free, Closing Night featuring The Soul Rebels, gates 6 p.m., event 7:30-9 p.m.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

Downtown Reno Partnership
Downtown Reno Partnershiphttps://downtownreno.org
The Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and enhancing the economic vitality and quality of life in the heart of Reno, Nevada. Founded in 2018, the organization works to create a vibrant and dynamic downtown district that attracts visitors, businesses, and residents.

