A Teaspoon of Boba

The boba tea craze doesn’t appear to be disappearing anytime soon, but not all boba is created equal. You could go on a city-wide tour to find the best stuff, or you could take our word for the crave-worthy places.

When we say a drive to Lemmon Valley is worth it, you’ll understand why when you step into Teaspoon, the micro tea and boba shop on Vista Knoll Parkway.

An extensive menu is always a plus when you’re seeking out the Taiwanese beverage also known as bubble tea. At Teaspoon—where the slogan is “Enjoy Life One Teaspoon at a Time”—there’s no shortage of flavors. Sweet options like the Caramel Cream finished with Oreo and bursting with honey boba offers the creamy decadence of organic milk with a generous drizzle of caramel sauce. For those who like to keep it light and refreshing, the White Crystal is made with white grape infused oolong tea and crystal bobas.

The list of classic and signature combinations is sure to offer plenty of inspiration for your afternoon pick-me-up, but it’s not the only way to order a beverage. For those who like to create their own flavor profiles, you can do just that using the available ingredients (or change out the boba in any menu item for a different one).

The list of options is long. Start with a tea base in one of four categories: oolong, black, green or herbal. Then, choose if you’d like it brewed iced or hot. You can also customize your sweetness level to 0%, 25%, 50% or 100%. Adding cream creates a tasty milk boba, with a classic lactose-free option, house cream or oat milk, before you get to the best part—choosing your boba.

Boba flavors include honey, crystal, brown sugar crystal and popping boba in a variety of flavors. Commonly called popping pearls, these colorful gems are made using sodium alginate and calcium chloride or lactate. The result is a reaction that creates a popping sensation. They are different from the traditional tapioca-based boba.

You can also choose to add a jelly or taro chunks to your drink. Each boba tea is served sealed with a large straw on the side so you can take it to-go without spilling and then punch in the straw when you’re ready to indulge, sucking up those flavorful boba balls with ease.

Don’t want all of that extra? Keep it simple with a House Milk Tea (black tea infused with cream) or Liquid Golf (oolong tea infused with cream). For coffee, there’s a Golden Brew

While tea is the main draw here, a sweets case adds a little something extra to the menu. We recommend tasting one of their colorful macarons, available in flavors like chocolate, vanilla, rose lychee, matcha, salted caramel and strawberry. Or pick up a slice of coffee cake. The pastries rotate often so every day promises a new variety of treats.

