Rollin’ Beats: Downtown Reno events hosted by the Downtown Reno Partnership in June (sponsored)

As the calendar turns to June, the Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) is excited to host two events this month, Rolln’ Reno June 9 (rollerskaing, food and music on Locomotion Plaza from 6-9 p.m.) and its June Downtown Tuesdays June 13 (live music, food, drinks, vendors on Partnership Plaza from 5-9 p.m.)

“As we continue to host events in downtown and activate spaces, I have seen the positive impact it has on the area, helping to engage downtown residents, visitors and the community and bring them into a space that was previously underutilized,” said Neoma Jardon, Executive Director, Downtown Reno Partnership. “These events serve as catalysts, drawing locals and visitors alike, and creating vibrant experiences to showcase downtown Reno a destination that leaves a lasting impression on all who spend time here.”

DRP kicked off its event season last month with its first Downtown Tuesdays event in which nearly 200 people joined the festivities of live music, food, drinks and yard games on Partnership Plaza located at 40 E. 4th Street. These events will continue the second Tuesday of each month until September from 5-9 p.m. The June 13 event will feature: musician Josiah Knight, food / drink vendors include: Kona Ice, Flutes on Tap, Battle Born Beer, Bite Me Food Truck, Bone Appetit Bar-B-Que Grill, and other vendors, in Collaboration with Reno Street Fair, include: Crafted Imperfectly Candle Co & Snacks’ Snacks, Exotic Plants Co, Kindred Spirits and Piczo Studio. Free parking at The ROW garages and at the Arch Lot (located on Virginia Street between Plaza and 4th Streets.)

On June 9 from 6-9 p.m. join us at Locomotion Plaza (downtown next to the Reno Arch) for a night of roller-skating, music and food trucks! Entry fee is $5 and includes skates (Venmo or cash only.) Free entry if you bring your own skates. Food and drinks for purchase from The ROW and Tacos Los Trompos and dessert from Sweet Paradise Ice Cream. Thank you to our sponsors J Resort and The ROW. Free parking at any of The ROW garages and at the Arch Lot (located on Virginia Street between Plaza and 4th Streets.)

Follow the Downtown Reno Partnership on Facebook to keep up to date on all upcoming events.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.