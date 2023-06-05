79.9 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

Rollin’ Beats: Downtown Reno events hosted by the Downtown Reno Partnership in June (sponsored)

By: Downtown Reno Partnership

Date:

Image courtesy Downtown Reno Partnership. Used with permission.

As the calendar turns to June, the Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) is excited to host two events this month, Rolln’ Reno June 9 (rollerskaing, food and music on Locomotion Plaza from 6-9 p.m.) and its June Downtown Tuesdays June 13 (live music, food, drinks, vendors on Partnership Plaza from 5-9 p.m.)

“As we continue to host events in downtown and activate spaces, I have seen the positive impact it has on the area, helping to engage downtown residents, visitors and the community and bring them into a space that was previously underutilized,” said Neoma Jardon, Executive Director, Downtown Reno Partnership. “These events serve as catalysts, drawing locals and visitors alike, and creating vibrant experiences to showcase downtown Reno a destination that leaves a lasting impression on all who spend time here.” 

DRP kicked off its event season last month with its first Downtown Tuesdays event in which nearly 200 people joined the festivities of live music, food, drinks and yard games on Partnership Plaza located at 40 E. 4th Street. These events will continue the second Tuesday of each month until September from 5-9 p.m. The June 13 event will feature: musician Josiah Knight, food / drink vendors include: Kona Ice, Flutes on Tap, Battle Born Beer, Bite Me Food Truck, Bone Appetit Bar-B-Que Grill, and other vendors, in Collaboration with Reno Street Fair, include: Crafted Imperfectly Candle Co & Snacks’ Snacks, Exotic Plants Co, Kindred Spirits and Piczo Studio. Free parking at The ROW garages and at the Arch Lot (located on Virginia Street between Plaza and 4th Streets.)

On June 9 from 6-9 p.m. join us at Locomotion Plaza (downtown next to the Reno Arch) for a night of roller-skating, music and food trucks! Entry fee is $5 and includes skates (Venmo or cash only.) Free entry if you bring your own skates. Food and drinks for purchase from The ROW and Tacos Los Trompos and dessert from Sweet Paradise Ice Cream. Thank you to our sponsors J Resort and The ROW. Free parking at any of The ROW garages and at the Arch Lot (located on Virginia Street between Plaza and 4th Streets.)

Follow the Downtown Reno Partnership on Facebook to keep up to date on all upcoming events.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

Downtown Reno Partnership
Downtown Reno Partnershiphttps://downtownreno.org
The Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and enhancing the economic vitality and quality of life in the heart of Reno, Nevada. Founded in 2018, the organization works to create a vibrant and dynamic downtown district that attracts visitors, businesses, and residents.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Five things to do this week: Clown car wash, synths and roller skating

Arts & Entertainment
There is a lot to do this week in Reno. Here are our recommended events for the week. There are plenty more in our calendar.

Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce to host job fair on June 21, 2023 (sponsored)

Sponsored
The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce Job Fair is a free and open event on June 21 from 9:00 am to 12:00 at their office, located at 4065 S. Virginia Street.

With less than 24 hours left, session’s to-do list includes budget, baseball field, film studio…

Government
Gov. Joe Lombardo’s K-12 omnibus education bill on the penultimate day of the session began progressing through the Nevada State Legislature — a sign that the Republican governor and legislative Democrats may be inching toward a deal to finish off this year’s 120-day political slugfest.

Popular

Reno Police sergeant demoted after shooting into fleeing vehicle (video)

Courts & Crime
Former Reno Police Sergeant Carlos Valles was demoted after he shot at a fleeing vehicle in the fall of 2021. Shooting into vehicles is “generally prohibited” by RPD’s use-of-force policies.

Reno Air Races seeks to move annual event.

Events
The Reno Air Racing Association today announced it is seeking bids from airports and localities to partner on future air-racing events. 

Lombardo declares state of emergency due to snowmelt flooding

Government
Gov. Joe Lombardo this evening declared a state of emergency due to flooding, mudslides and other issues resulting from seasonal water runoff across northern Nevada.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC