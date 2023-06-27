Photo gallery: Reno Rodeo boasts record attendance, $700,000 in winnings

Photos courtesy of Michelle Dumont
The Reno Rodeo wrapped up its 2023 events after nine nights, a cattle drive and more than $700,000 in winnings doled out to competitors. Photographer Michelle Dumont captured images most days, below.
This year’s champions
- Bareback Riding: (tie) Cole Reiner, Buffalo, Wyo. and Jayco Roper, Oktaha, Okla., $7,161 (each)
- Steer Wrestling: J.D. Struxness, Haines, Ore., $9,247
- Team Roping: Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil, $9,266 (each)
- Saddle Bronc Riding: Statler Wright, Beaver, Utah $8,071
- Tie-Down Roping: Shad Ryan Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., $9,468
- Women’s Breakaway Roping: Shelby Boisjoli, Stephenville, Texas, $4,519
- WPRA Barrel Racing: Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas, $6,937
- Bull Riding: Colton Kelly, Rhome, Texas, $10,178
- All-around cowboy: Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, $10,984, bull riding and tie-down roping