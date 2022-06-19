Saturday night at the Reno Rodeo (photos)

Saturday night’s Reno Rodeo included more action in the ring including more bulls, team roping, calf roping, saddle bronc, barrel racing and youth activities. Here’s a gallery of images from photojournalist Ty O’Neil:
Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.
You must be logged in to post a comment.