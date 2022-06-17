PHOTOS: Bull riders compete at Thursday’s Reno Rodeo

The Reno Rodeo is in full swing at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Event Center through June 25. Bull riders competed on Thursday night in the Xtreme Bulls competition, a bulls-only night of action. Check out photos from the event captured by photojournalist Ty O’Neil.
Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.
You must be logged in to post a comment.