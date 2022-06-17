Home > Events > PHOTOS: Bull riders compete at Thursday’s Reno Rodeo
PHOTOS: Bull riders compete at Thursday’s Reno Rodeo

By Ty O'Neil
A bull rider competes at the Reno Rodeo June 16, 2022 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

The Reno Rodeo is in full swing at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Event Center through June 25. Bull riders competed on Thursday night in the Xtreme Bulls competition, a bulls-only night of action. Check out photos from the event captured by photojournalist Ty O’Neil.

A bull rider competes at the Reno Rodeo June 16, 2022 in Reno, Nev.

