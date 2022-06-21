Home > News > PHOTOS: Monday night action fills the stands at Reno Rodeo
PHOTOS: Monday night action fills the stands at Reno Rodeo

By Ty O'Neil
Barrel racing at the Reno Rodeo June 20, 2022 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

The stands were packed Monday night at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Event Center for another night of action at the Reno Rodeo. Photojournalist Ty O’Neil was ringside to capture more images — which continue to amaze us — of the cowboys and cowgirls in action.

Barrel racing at the Reno Rodeo June 20, 2022 in Reno, Nev.

