PHOTOS: Monday night action fills the stands at Reno Rodeo

The stands were packed Monday night at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Event Center for another night of action at the Reno Rodeo. Photojournalist Ty O’Neil was ringside to capture more images — which continue to amaze us — of the cowboys and cowgirls in action.
Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.
