PHOTOS: Champs crowned on final night of 2022 Reno Rodeo

By Ty O'Neil
The 2022 Reno Rodeo on Saturday night closed out its 11-day run with all of the action of previous nights, plus awards for this year’s rodeo champions. This Is Reno photojournalist Ty O’Neil was on hand to catch each of the winners in their final performances.

This year’s winners include:

  • Leighton Berry, Bareback Bronc Riding
  • Mike McGinn, Steer Wrestling
  • Aaron Tsinigine and Kyle Lockett, Team Roping
  • (TIE) Sage Newman and Statler Ray Wright, Saddle Bronc
  • Riley Webb, Tie Down Roping
  • Martha Angelone, Breakaway Roping
  • Michelle Darling, Barrel Racing
  • Creek Young, Bull Riding
Leighton Berry, Bareback Bronc Riding champ, at the Reno Rodeo June 25, 2022 in Reno, Nev.

