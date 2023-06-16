72.3 F
Reno
Musical theater meets acrobatics at Cabaret le Cirque

By: Nora Tarte

Date:

Cabaret le Cirque is the newest variety show to hit the Eldorado Showroom. Image courtesy of The Row and used with permission.
Cabaret le Cirque is the newest variety show to hit the Eldorado Showroom. Image courtesy of The Row and used with permission.

Cabaret le Cirque is the newest variety show to hit the Eldorado Showroom. Through the end of July, guests of all ages can enjoy a high-energy, circus-style performance in an intimate setting

The theater itself is decorated in the tone of Moulin Rouge. There are big lights, bartenders serving drinks live on stage and a premium box setting proffering the best views and even better service. 

The show starts when you walk into the lobby, where a magician is playing card tricks with guests. Dressed to the nines, it’s obvious he’s part of the show. Then when you step inside, your world is transformed. The bottom section of the theater has been reimagined into a champagne lounge where waiters fill glasses before the show. During the performance, you can also occasionally hop up to the stage where two bartenders are pouring throughout.

Pierre L’amour is the master of ceremonies, a talented actor named David Wyatt from the West End in London.

“The show is a party,” said Julia Cholico, the property’s showroom manager. “This show not only contains some incredible, death-defying world-class acts from all over the world, it also features full song and dance medleys involving incredible singers and dancers hand-picked just for Reno.”

Talent from the United States, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Mongolia, Columbia, Germany, Spain, Mexico and Brazil have gathered to make this show a reality.

Perhaps the most notable is America’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent: All Stars alum Alan Silva, an aerialist who performs upside down on ribbons hanging from the theater ceiling in truly dangerous acts.

In between captivating hat juggling and a contortionist routine, a team of dancers play back-up to a drag queen with a voice you could hardly believe is male—the evening’s co-host—singing a collection of diva ballads.

The show was brought to the Eldorado Showroom as a way of welcoming back entertainment after pandemic years.

“The Eldorado at The Row decided it was time to bring something thrilling and exciting back to Reno,” Cholico added. 

Developed for Reno, the show boasts cast members from our own backyard, including one from Las Vegas. It’s fitting considering one of the goals of Cabaret le Cirque was bringing a show to Reno that could easily fit into Sin City.

While the show has plenty of jokes and characters to entertain adults, it is also suitable for children. The song and dance numbers include hits from Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and the Christina Aguilera-Lil’ Kim-Mya-P!nk version of Lady Marmalade.

The show runs Wednesdays through Sundays at the Eldorado Showroom through the end of July.

