Impact of Roe reversal continues to reverberate (opinion)

Submitted by Amber Falgout

On June 24th, 2022, the Supreme Court issued a decision in the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case that overturned the Constitutional right to abortion access, reversing 50 years of legal abortion under Roe v. Wade. Now, just one year after the decision, it’s clear that the impact of Dobbs extends far beyond people seeking an abortion.

Since the Dobbs decision overturned abortion rights, states have taken swift action to stop people from seeking abortion for a variety of health, economic, or other personal reasons. According to the Guttmacher Institute, since June 2022, 66 clinics in 14 states have stopped providing abortions and one-third of those have closed completely.

A recent study by Katherine Gallagher Robbins, Shaina Goodman and Josia Kleinthat estimates more than 36 million women are living in states that either have a ban or that are likely to ban abortion in the coming years. Of this number over 15 million are women of color who are both more likely to lack health coverage and more likely to need abortion services than their white counterparts.

Abortion remains legal and accessible in Nevada, which has taken recent actions like passing Senate Bill 131 and SJR7 to protect abortion and reproductive care. I applaud Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro who spearheaded these efforts.

In Nevada, we recognize the importance of preserving and expanding access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare, including safe and legal abortion services. We take pride in being a state that has historically championed reproductive rights, and we must continue to lead the way in ensuring that all individuals have the freedom to make their own choices about their bodies and futures.

As a mother and wife, I can attest to the need for abortion and reproductive care. I have been through every stage of the reproductive journey from abortion to miscarriage. From regular vaginal delivery to a cesarean. What I know, is without access to abortion, I would have not been able to have my youngest son whom my husband and I adore. I look back at that experience and I am grateful that I chose to delay having additional children.

My husband and I are currently expecting another child, due December 20th, 2023. Mothers tend to be the population who seeks abortion care most often because mothers know that sometimes it is the best decision to delay having additional children.

Data from the CDC in 2019 found that 60% of women seeking abortions already had one child. The decision to end a pregnancy is made for several reasons including financial issues, relationship issues, and time management. Children take time, money, and they thrive when they have two active parents. I’m grateful to live in a state where we value choice and freedom. Too many are finding themselves in impossible situations where they must travel to get the care they need or where they are refused the care they need.

Amber Falgout, interim communication director with Institute for a Progressive Nevada. Amber was born and raised in Reno and she is currently preparing to welcome her third child with her husband. Amber is currently seeking her Social Work Masters degree from the University of Nevada, Reno.

