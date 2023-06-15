GNCU announces 2023 scholarship recipients (sponsored)

It’s graduation season and Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) has announced 34 scholarships awarded to students across Nevada. As part of its annual scholarship program, GNCU selected 30 graduating high school seniors and four college students to each receive a $2,000 scholarship to pursue their higher education goals totaling $68,000 awarded this year.

GNCU also expanded its annual scholarship program this year to include those pursuing their undergraduate, technical or trade school education goals.

“I am fortunate that my passions for physics and theater align with my interests and goals,” said Matthew Boga, Wooster High School Graduate who plans to attend the University of Nevada, Reno. “While physics will be my career focus, theater provides a balance and a creative outlet. Through my pursuits, I hope to make a positive impact on the world and contribute to solving pressing issues related to sustainable energy. Overall, I am excited for the future and the opportunities that lie ahead in both my career and personal pursuits.”

Since the program’s inception 23 years ago, GNCU has awarded a total of $669,000 in scholarships to 432 recipients. The Scholarship Program is part of the GNCU commitment to support members to Live Greater. All GNCU members and their families were eligible to apply. Scholarship winners were selected based on financial need, academic performance, community involvement and educational/professional goals. The scholarships can be used for tuition, course registration, special classes or laboratory fees, room and board, textbooks or class materials.

“Our organization is committed to serving its members and this scholarship program is such a meaningful way to give back to the community,” said Bill Arensdorf, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Greater Nevada Scholarship Committee. “We are so inspired by the stories applicants shared with us and are honored to help play a part in their higher education journey.”

For more information on this year’s scholarships, and the GNCU scholarship program, visit GNCU.org/Scholarships.

About Greater Nevada Credit Union

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada and has been helping Nevadans with their financial needs since 1949. The credit union serves more than 86,400 consumers and small businesses and has $1.78 billion in assets. GNCU’s subsidiaries include Greater Nevada Mortgage, Greater Commercial Lending and Greater Nevada Insurance. GNCU is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and has been consistently recognized as a Best Financial Institution in many of its service areas and as a top employer by the Reno/Tahoe Best Places to Work Awards. GNCU is also the title sponsor of Greater Nevada Field in Reno. For more information, call (800) 421-6674 or visit www.gncu.org.

