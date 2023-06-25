Another kind of drink flight: Coffee tastings land in Reno

Tasting flights were once reserved for alcohol—wine, beer, cider—but today it seems everything from French toast to ice cream is offered in the taster’s format, including coffee.

Rising for the People Coffee, which operates out of Haven on Earth Bakery & Deli on Double R Boulevard, is serving a delectable line-up of specialty coffees, and you can create your own flight from the menu.

Every flight is $17.50 and includes four coffees from the specialty menu. The coffee shop also offers a curated seasonal flight that they display across social media and in-store. The selection on my visit was in celebration of Reno Food and Drink Week and included an ube white chocolate macchiato, tiramisu latte, butterfly peach tea and Oreo cold brew.

Coffees can be made with milk alternatives but the standard will come with cream. The ube macchiato and Tiramisu Latte both offer vegan options and the three coffees are caffeinated while the tea is not.

As an added bonus, Rising for People does not upcharge for milk alternatives, a decision that seems to match the mission of Haven on Earth, a completely gluten-free bakery and deli serving plenty of allergy-friendly and vegan food options.

We dare you to rate your favorites as each sipper is wildly different from the next. The ube white chocolate macchiato enjoys layers of ube, coffee and whip cream, creating a colorful display inside of the glass; the Oreo option of course is topped with crumbles of the namesake cookie but can also be ordered as a hot latte; the tiramisu is supremely sweet and served hot or iced; and the peach tea is finished with a slice of peach and a sugar rim.

It’s easy to see that the coffees look almost as good as they taste, presented in a wood display case with chalkboard name plates to indicate which drink is which as you sip. Each coffee is also topped with clever garnishes, delicious whipped cream and/or sprinkles of cinnamon and syrup, depending on the order.

You’ll certainly be amply caffeinated if you drink a flight to yourself, but they are big enough to share between two.

I will be going back on repeat for the refreshing butterfly peach tea, purple in color thanks to the butterfly pea tea, and finished with flavors of white peach and fresh squeezed lemon served over ice before the glass is topped off with sparkling water.

While this was the signature flight on my visit, guests can still create their own from the regular menu. Specialty coffees include other new flavors like blackberry lavender white mocha, sky matcha, vanilla raspberry matcha, strawberry crunch shortcake, pistachio cold brew, honey pistachio latte, Remedy chai refresher, Dolce Vittoria latte and Gemini latte.

In addition to specialty drinks, cold brews, cappuccinos, americanos, pour overs, mochas and more are also available, as well as a menu of non-coffee drinks that features hot chocolates, chai lattes and other teas.