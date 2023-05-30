69.6 F
Reno Air Races seeks to move annual event.

The Reno Air Racing Association today announced it is seeking bids from airports and localities to partner on future air-racing events. 

The 59th National Championship Air Races will take place for the final time at the Reno-Stead Airport on Sept. 13 – 17, with an airshow to follow in 2024, before moving. 

“We are incredibly excited to look at this next evolution of the National Championship Air Races and the ways in which we can further grow the event for current and future generations of air race fans,” said Fred Telling, chair and CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association. “This year’s event will be a celebration of our legacy and allow us to springboard forward as we search for a new home for the event.”

The event has been haunted with pilot and spectator deaths and increased costs. In 2022, the organization’s board members and executive director asked the Board of County Commissioners for financial support because of a 40-50% jump in event costs.

According to the organization, the event annually brings tens of thousands of patrons from all over the world and has generated an economic impact of over $100 million for the region. 

