Harris out as head of RSCVA

Charles Harris is out as CEO of the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority. RSCVA’s board today, during a terse special meeting, agreed to let Harris complete his contract early.

Harris will work and get paid through June, leaving his position prior to his contract ending in late October.

He received a contractual bonus last year but no merit increase. He will still be paid for the bonus.

Harris was criticized by Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, who gave Harris negative ratings on a survey of his performance. She also said he made too much money.

All board members agreed to let Harris leave prior to his contract ending.

According to reporting in the RGJ, Harris “slammed” the RSCVA board in an email saying he had no interest in seeking an extension beyond his term at the end of October.

RSCVA staff, just after Harris started in 2020, criticized him during a live, virtual meeting on Zoom after the meeting had concluded.

Harris joins past RSCVA CEOs leaving the tourism organization in less-than-positive circumstances.

Former CEO Phil DeLone resigned after allegations of sexual harassment and calling the mayor the “C word.”