36.9 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
EventsSponsored

St. Paddy’s Day edition of Tour De Brews: a tour of craft in the Reno Brewery District (sponsored)

By: Downtown Reno Partnership

Date:

This year’s St. Paddy’s Party is sponsored by the Downtown Reno Partnership and many of the hardworking businesses in the brewery district

St. Paddy is coming! Get on down to Reno’s Brewery District for our St. Paddy’s Day edition of Tour de Brews! Ticket holders get exclusive deals on handcrafted drinks from 15+ diverse businesses that call the Brewery District home. You’ll also get to enjoy the sounds of roaming Irish Carolers and take part in a neighborhood raffle to reward those that made at a variety of stops on the tour.

There’s so many incredible things brewing up in the Brewery District. From delicious breweries, coffee shops, & restaurants to music, art, and compassionate organizations, Tour de Brews is always an eclectic and delicious experience that raises a glass to the past and future of our community. Our neighborhood organizes these tours several times a year to celebrate the seasons, holidays, and culture of Reno.

Part of the proceeds of this St. Paddy’s Day edition of Tour de Brews goes to supporting the Sons & Daughters of Erin; a non-profit Irish heritage organization that’s open to all folks with an interest in promoting Irish heritage and culture, enjoying camaraderie and serving those less fortunate in our community.

For tickets and more information on the tour:
https://www.blackrabbitmeads.com/tourdebrews

For more information on the charity:
https://irishnevada.org/

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Downtown Reno Partnership
Downtown Reno Partnershiphttps://downtownreno.org
The Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and enhancing the economic vitality and quality of life in the heart of Reno, Nevada. Founded in 2018, the organization works to create a vibrant and dynamic downtown district that attracts visitors, businesses, and residents.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Clean beauty company launches in Reno

Business 0
Lemon Roots Botanicals, a small-batch, eco-friendly and clean beauty business, recently opened in Reno.

GOED board approves $330 million tax abatement for Tesla

Business 0
The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) board today approved a $330,250,366 abatement for Tesla in exchange for the company promising to make a $3.6 billion investment at its Storey County site. 

States, including Nevada, consider ‘safe injection sites’ to prevent overdoses

Health 0
The snowballing death toll from heroin overdoses has pushed lawmakers in Colorado, New Mexico and Nevada to consider joining New York and Rhode Island in allowing what are often called "safe injection sites."

Popular

Vegas physician, America’s Frontline Doctors sued after Washoe County man died from hydroxychloroquine

Courts & Crime 0
The estate of Jeremy Parker last week sued the anti-vaccination, right-wing group America's Frontline Doctors for alleged wrongful death. Dr. Medina Culver, an osteopathic physician and Instagram influencer based in Henderson, Nevada, is also named in the case.

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

default 0
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money? Whether...

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC