St. Paddy’s Day edition of Tour De Brews: a tour of craft in the Reno Brewery District (sponsored)

This year’s St. Paddy’s Party is sponsored by the Downtown Reno Partnership and many of the hardworking businesses in the brewery district

St. Paddy is coming! Get on down to Reno’s Brewery District for our St. Paddy’s Day edition of Tour de Brews! Ticket holders get exclusive deals on handcrafted drinks from 15+ diverse businesses that call the Brewery District home. You’ll also get to enjoy the sounds of roaming Irish Carolers and take part in a neighborhood raffle to reward those that made at a variety of stops on the tour.

There’s so many incredible things brewing up in the Brewery District. From delicious breweries, coffee shops, & restaurants to music, art, and compassionate organizations, Tour de Brews is always an eclectic and delicious experience that raises a glass to the past and future of our community. Our neighborhood organizes these tours several times a year to celebrate the seasons, holidays, and culture of Reno.

Part of the proceeds of this St. Paddy’s Day edition of Tour de Brews goes to supporting the Sons & Daughters of Erin; a non-profit Irish heritage organization that’s open to all folks with an interest in promoting Irish heritage and culture, enjoying camaraderie and serving those less fortunate in our community.

For tickets and more information on the tour:

https://www.blackrabbitmeads.com/tourdebrews

For more information on the charity:

https://irishnevada.org/

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.