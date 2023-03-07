Downtown Reno’s Lead Dog Brewing holds month-long fundraiser for Henry’s House Senior Dog Rescue, donating $1 from each Peanut Butter Stout sold (sponsored)

Local Rescue Dog and Instagram Star “Peanut” to Hold Meet and Greet at 4th Street Location on Sunday, March 12, 2023 from 1-3 p.m.

Lead Dog Brewing, in conjunction with Instagram star and local rescue dog, Peanut aka @nutterbutterrescuepupper, is holding a fundraiser all March long to benefit Henry’s House, a local dog rescue who specializes in helping senior dogs.

Visit either Lead Dog Brewing location anytime during March and purchase their best-selling Peanut Butter Stout, and $1 from each purchase will go to Henry’s House to help senior dogs in need get the medical care, food and supplies they need while they await their forever home.

In addition, Peanut will be at the 4th Street location on Sunday, March 12 from 1-3 p.m. for a meet and greet where Reno residents can come meet Peanut and help support his cause while enjoying a Peanut Butter Stout.

Lead Dog Brewing recently celebrated it’s sixth anniversary and takes pride in celebrating its community on an on-going basis. With each new release, they partner with local artists to create one-of-a-kind labels to share a piece of art with everyone that grabs a can.

“It is so amazing to see a Downtown Reno business coming together to support homeless dogs in our community,” said Kristen Saibini, Strategic Operations Manager at the Downtown Reno Partnership. “This is such a fun fundraiser for those in our community to come and support a local Downtown Reno business while also providing a wonderful non-profit with funding to help their life-saving mission.”

Peanut, a former homeless dog adopted in December of 2019, uses his Instagram platform to advocate and fundraiser for homeless animals. Since July 2021, he has raised over $21,500 for homeless animals. He is also a certified therapy dog and regularly visits Northern Nevada Medical Center, appeared on the 2022 ABC American Rescue Dog Show broadcast nationally and was named Reno Mayor for the Day earlier this year.

About Lead Dog Brewing

Lead Dog Brewing Company was born of creativity and innovation, quality craftsmanship, and dedication to Reno’s creative, misfit, and adventurous beer-loving community. We demand authenticity. We demand growth. Give us something brazen, something bold, something laced with danger and intrigue. We are on the hunt. What we seek lies out beyond the chartered rim; a quest to the shadowy places where the spirit of raw experience thrives. We hunger to sink our teeth into it, to draw out the jugular and howl at the moon. For more visit: leaddogbrewing.com

About Henry’s House Rescue

Henry’s House was founded in Spring 2021 with a mission to provide a safe haven for neglected, abandoned, or unwanted senior (7+) and special needs small breed dogs. We strive to provide the best care for all dogs that find their way to Henry’s House until a forever home is found. Henry’s House understands the joys grey muzzled dogs can bring to a home and hope to share their love throughout our community. Additionally, through Henry’s House we hope to reduce the number of abandoned senior animals through proper education of spay/neuter practices and proactive outreach. For more visit: henryshouserescue.com

About Peanut aka @nutterbutterrescuepupper

Rescue pup, Peanut, is a mix of 12 breeds and uses his Instagram platform to advocate and fundraiser for homeless animals. Since July 2021, he has raised over $21,500 and counting for homeless animals and also does regular therapy dog visits at Northern Nevada Medical Center. Peanut has also been featured on several local media interviews, was named Reno Mayor for the Day earlier this year and completed in “Best in Ears” in the 2022 American Rescue Dog TV show, broadcast nationally on ABC. Follow Peanut on IG at: @nutterbutterrescuepupper.

