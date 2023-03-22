Diaper bank opens with $500,000 gift from local health plan

Baby’s Bounty diaper bank now has a branch in northern Nevada to provide diapers to families in need.

Every month the nonprofit will be hosting a diaper bank at its 1410 Greg St. location as well as having a mobile unit going to community events. One in three families experience a need for diapers, and Baby’s Bounty representatives said they want to bridge that gap and make sure that Nevadans are equipped with the fundamentals in a baby’s life.

“We provide each child in need with a week’s supply of diapers and wipes so they can come here today and receive 50 diapers, wipes, and we also have some exciting other baby supplies, gifts and prizes for our grand opening,” said Kelly Maxwell, executive director of Baby’s Bounty. “Anyone who needs diapers is welcome to come here, no questions asked. If you need diapers, we’re happy to provide them.”

The opening of this branch has been helped by SilverSummit Health Plan and a donation of $500,000. The location is filled with diapers and wipes along with workers to get diapers in the hands of those who need them the most.

“When we launched our diaper banks in May of 2020 in southern Nevada we were the only consistent diaper resource in the state of Nevada,” Maxwell said. “We always knew that it was a goal of ours to expand to the north but it certainly took us a little bit of time to get our feet under us in southern Nevada and now we’re just so anxious to start providing this resource here.”

The grand opening on Tuesday was attended by Reno Vice Mayor Devon Reese and Sparks City Council member Dian VanderWell. Members from Baby’s Bounty in Las Vegas were in attendance as well as community members and local media.

Before the ribbon cutting, members of SilverSummit Health Plan presented Baby’s Bounty with a large check for $500,000.

“We understand at SilverSummit that our members need access to services, not only within the provider’s office but outside of it,” Niki King, vice president of community solutions for SilverSummit Health Plan, said. “There are organizations today that do a wonderful job of providing diapers to Washoe County residents but not on a consistent basis and not at the volume that they need.”

Residents were able to go past a drive-through system to pick up bags of diapers and wipes.

Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra also has a diaper bank for those who meet income guidelines.