7th Annual Reno Women’s on March 25, 2023 will be a celebrating the individual contributions of women in Northern Nevada (sponsored)

The Downtown Reno Partnership Ambassadors will help to ensure a safe event for participants

The 7th Annual Reno Women’s March, one of the largest community gatherings in Northern Nevada, is set to take place on March 25, 2023, from 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM. The theme for this year’s march is “The Power of One,” which will honor three remarkable women who have made a positive impact on the community. The March will begin at Courthouse & Federal Building (400 N. Virginia St) and end at Believe Plaza (10 N. Virginia St).

The Downtown Reno Partnership Ambassadors are honored to be a part of the 2023 Women’s March in Downtown Reno. The Ambassadors will help to ensure a safe event for participants including helping to direct marchers along the designated route and reporting any potential safety issues to law enforcement officials or event organizers. In addition, the Ambassadors will be on hand after the March at the Believe Plaza to provide assistance or guidance to those attending the event.

“The Downtown Reno Partnership is proud to support and assist in events that bring our community together,” said Neoma Jardon, Executive Director of the Downtown Reno Partnership. “Our team of Ambassadors is dedicated to ensuring that everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience and we are honored to serve as safety marshals for the 2023 Women’s March.”

The 2023 Women’s March in Downtown Reno will be celebrating:

• Amanda Davis: Amanda Davis was a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, a devoted daughter and a loving mother to three children (with a fourth on the way), when she was murdered. A community activist, Davis worked to bring attention and action to the epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women. She was also an advocate for protecting water during the Standing Rock Movement and a proponent of voting rights.

• Evelyn Mount: A pillar of Northern Nevada charity, Evelyn Mount’s legacy of rallying the community to donate and feed those in vulnerable circumstances demonstrates that one person can inspire change for many. She spent 40 years feeding Nevada’s less fortunate and co-founded Community Outreach with her late husband, Leon.

• Mylan Hawkins: Mylan Hawkins was the one of the founders of the Reno Women’s March and the subsequent nonprofit entity, Northern Nevada Marches Forward. Hawkins was known for many progressive changes for women in Nevada including drafting and passing the Question 7 ballot initiative in the late 1980’s alongside a team of organizers that protects Nevadan’s reproductive rights to this day. She also founded and was the director for the Northern Nevada Diabetes Association.

The March will be led by the Jingle Dress Dancers from the Great Basin Tribes and Indian Country , and energized by local performers’ music in the plaza and remarks from guest speakers.

March participants are invited to flow over to the Downtown Reno Library, where Northern Nevada nonprofit organizations representing women’s issues, diversity and inclusion, environmental issues, healthcare, and more will be on hand to meet with the community for education, volunteer opportunities, and donations.

For media inquiries, please contact Jane Grossman at marchvolunteersn[email protected] or 775-842-0620. For Spanish inquiries, contact Vivian Leal at [email protected] or 775-453-4167. For more information and to make donations, visit the Northern Nevada Marches Forward website at https://northernnevadamarchesforward.org/event/reno-womens-march/

