VIDEO: Reno Aces manager weighs in on upcoming season

Reno Aces Manager Blake Lalli this week said the team is gearing up for the 2023 minor league baseball season. Lalli was a player and is again stepping back into the role of manager of the team.

He said he is glad to still be a part of the team, but now as a manager.

“I think with the success of the team last year, there is a lot of excitement going into this year,” he told This Is Reno. “We look forward to keeping that up.”

He said Aces fans can look forward to the opening game weekend, which is March 31 at Greater Nevada Field. The Aces will take on the Las Vegas Aviators.