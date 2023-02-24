Renewed commitment to the Epicenter for Judicial Education at University of Nevada, Reno (sponsored)

Collaboration offers exclusive headquarters for educating judges, improving justice system

University of Nevada, Reno has a renewed commitment to host the Epicenter for Judicial Education at the University’s campus.

The University of Nevada, Reno Judicial Studies Graduate Degree Program, The National Judicial College (NJC) and the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ), with more than 160 years of combined judicial education experience, are helping to prepare our country’s most important decision-makers and leaders serving the third branch of government.

“This collaboration is unmatched nationally creating a powerhouse of resources, educational opportunities, and progressive thinking to serve the judiciary,” said Jeffrey Thompson, executive vice president & provost at University of Nevada, Reno.

Together, the presence of these three unique but allied institutions in one locale creates the Epicenter for Judicial Education. The organizations contribute to the University and northern Nevada as well as Lake Tahoe through the University of Nevada, Reno Lake Tahoe campus.

“The NJC has been proud to call Reno home for nearly 60 years,” said Benes Aldana, National Judicial College president and CEO. “Our students and alumni have long benefitted from our proximity and connections to the NCJFCJ and the Judicial Studies graduate degree programs. For judges looking to build on their knowledge and skills, no place offers more than Reno. And they get to see some of the most spectacular scenery at the same time.”

“This partnership has and will continue to bring substantial benefit to the judiciary and the field of judicial studies,” said Shawn Marsh, associate professor and director of the judicial studies graduate degree program exclusively for sitting judges. “The depth and breadth of education, research, and engagement these organizations provide has meaningfully improved outcomes for both consumers and administrators of justice across the United States and internationally,” continued Marsh. “The Epicenter is indeed a unique asset of which our university and community should be proud.”

Joey Orduña Hastings, chief executive officer of the NCJFCJ, said the organization relies on the strength of its members and partners to provide the best education, training, and research to every judicial professional in the country. The NCJFCJ turns 86 years old this year.

“Our invaluable and longstanding partnerships within the Epicenter for Judicial Education are essential to providing access to fair, equal, effective, and timely justice to every individual, family, and child,” said Hastings.

The NCJFCJ will be hosting a Nevada Legislative Reception in Carson City on April 25, 2023. For more information, please visit the NCJFCJ website at NCJFCJ.org.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.