The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges 85th Annual Conference brings participants to Northern Nevada from across the nation (sponsored)

The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ), the nation’s oldest judicial membership organization headquartered in Reno, hosted its 85th annual conference in Sparks, Nev. on July 17 to 20, 2022.

The conference welcomed juvenile and family law related professionals from across the country in an educational consortium covering relevant and timely topics prevalent in juvenile and family court systems across Nevada and the U.S.

“Nevada is the NCJFCJ’s home state,” said Joey Orduña Hastings, CEO of the NCJFCJ. “We have more than 80 statewide members here and just last year, trained more than 220 professionals in Nevada. The conference alone has brought more than 1,850 room nights to our area. Not only are we here to offer participants a space to convene and tackle current issues that are affecting children and families in our nation’s courts, but we are here to show our attendees from across the country the area’s attractions, restaurants, and activities that make Reno and Sparks a fabulous place to live and work.”

For eight decades, the NCJFCJ has led systems change through the values of Compassion, Leadership, Education, and Community through its network of 30,000 juvenile and family court professionals who share in the mission of the organization.

“At some point in a person’s life, one will be affected by an issue in juvenile or family court, whether it be directly or through someone they know. It is critical that judges and court professionals learn about the newest information, research, and data available so that they can make the best decisions in their courts,” said Hastings.

For more information on the NCJFCJ, visit the website at ncjfcj.org.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.