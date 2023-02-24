Commissioner Hartung joins lawsuit against private investigator

Washoe County Commissioner Vaughn Hartung today said he was appalled to learn he too was being tracked last year by a private investigator with a GPS unit secretly placed on his car. He has joined Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve in her lawsuit against David McNeely of Five Alpha Industries.

“I was appalled to learn that my private vehicles had been tracked for approximately seven months using the same tracking device that was ultimately found on Mayor Schieve’s vehicle,” he said. “My movements were tracked and monitored, but I am especially outraged because my family’s vehicles are driven by my wife and daughter and their locations were also compromised.”

McNeely last week sought to get the suit against him dismissed because he said he broke no laws. But an amended complaint against him was filed yesterday by Schieve’s attorney.

“I have joined Mayor Schieve’s lawsuit that seeks to uncover the identity of the individual who hired the private investigator and hold them both responsible,” Hartung added. “This type of conduct should not be tolerated in Nevada and I hope that the full force of the law is brought to stop this kind of unwarranted stalking and harassment of public officials and their families.”

The new complaint against McNeely says both Schieve and Hartung were being stalked and harassed.

“As long-time public servants, [they] were acutely aware of the rise in violent attacks on elected officials across the country,” the suit alleges. “Consequently, the discovery that they were being tracked caused them severe distress and anxiety.”