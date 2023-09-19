73.2 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedGovernmentNews

Regionalized dispatch approved by county commissioners

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Reno Fire Department truck. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.
Reno Fire Department truck. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.

County commissioners approved today an upgrade to a new computer-aided dispatch system that will better coordinate emergency services.

“We have disparate systems that don’t talk to each other, and that causes problems for those who call into the dispatch center, calls having to be transferred and information repeated,” Washoe County Manager Eric Brown said. 

Problems include callers having to repeat answers to multiple people when calling 911.

Regional 911 dispatch makes progress

The 911 surcharge placed on all landline phone accounts pays for the new system. Washoe County, Reno, Sparks and REMSA will also share the costs of the RMS, charged proportionately according to their use. 

The Board approved the new system with the responding organizations and a five-year contract with the company Hexagon for software and implementation services. 

The next step, officials said, will be to award a contract for project management in October and begin the dispatch regionalization this fall. It is expected to be completed in 2026. 

Source: Washoe County

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Commissioners adopt ‘watered-down’ lobbyist policy

Government
Washoe’s Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to adopt an ordinance requiring paid lobbyists to identify themselves when providing public comment at commission meetings. 

Military briefs around Northern Nevada: Week of Sept. 7

Events
Northern Nevada military news and events, submitted by Steven Ranson, for the week of Sept. 7, 2023.

Donor Network West launches Foundation in support of organ donor families, transplant recipients (sponsored)

Sponsored
Donor Network West is pleased to announce the launch of the Donor Network West Foundation.

Popular

Healthy breakfast and lunch lands in South Reno 

Food & Drink
Tahoe Natural Café is new to Reno with a casual, counter-serve breakfast and lunch spot now on Veterans Parkway.

Showdown at Need 2 Speed Demonstrates Danger of Distracted Driving

Courts & Crime
By Ty O'NeilOn Wednesday night Need 2 Speed was...

The Cheese Board opens south Reno location 

Business
The Cheese Board has added a second location, taking the popular midtown eatery to south Reno at the new Meadow Creek shopping center.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC