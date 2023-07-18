93.2 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedGovernmentNews

County launches new SpeakUp public comment portal

By: Kristen Hackbarth

Date:

Washoe County Commissioners Mariluz Garcia and Alexis Hill. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
Washoe County Commissioners Mariluz Garcia and Alexis Hill. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.

Washoe County has been gradually rolling out a new feature to its online meeting portal that offers a new way to give public comment on county issues. 

Erick Willrich, assistant to County Manager Eric Brown, presented the new “SpeakUp” platform during Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting. 

SpeakUp is a part of the county’s larger online meetings portal and was launched by the county on Thursday. The Granicus portal provides access to meeting agendas, live and recorded meeting video, minutes and now archived e-comments in one place. 

Activating SpeakUp took staff time, but doesn’t cost the county any additional money. 

Using SpeakUp, residents can provide electronic comment on specific agenda items or to the general public comment at the end of the meeting’s agenda. Those comments are public and immediate, Willrich said, appearing on commissioners’ iPads on the dias and in the live agenda that accompanies the video feed of the meeting. 

For those who want to provide comment in person, SpeakUp allows people to register to speak through the portal, then show up to the meeting to speak. 

Willrich said the new system will give community members more opportunity to provide public comment. Commission Chair Alexis Hill noted that two people had already used the new e-comment portal for Tuesday’s meeting, as was visible on her iPad.

“As has been shared many times, it’s not always convenient to be here in person, and this is another platform that provides that to the constituents,” Willrich said. 

He added that SpeakUp’s language options, provided within the page through Google Translate, extends public comment to more people. 

Commissioner Jeanne Herman questioned why the new system wasn’t presented to commissioners before it was rolled out. 

“Sometimes I think some things we do without a lot of thought. It kind of discourages people from coming to the meeting, and I hope that wasn’t the purpose of it,” Herman said. 

Commissioner Mike Clark said the new technology was “chipping away at people’s voice.” 

“My concerns on this are that I always think it’s important to have people in the chamber. We want to hear their voice inflections, we want to see their body language,” he said. 

Commissioner Mariluz Garcia disagreed with Herman’s and Clark’s assessments of the new system. 

“In reality this just helps us cast the net wider,” she said. “We want to always move forward in terms of access and equity as we outlined at the beginning of the year. I think this is incredible.” 

Garcia also raved about how easy the portal is to use and for commissioners to see the comments. 

Residents must sign up to use SpeakUp at https://washoe-nv.granicusideas.com and create a personal profile before they can make a comment. 

As with public comment, there’s no anonymous option. E-commenters are also limited to 2,250 words per comment, the approximate equivalent to a 3-minute comment in chambers.

Kristen Hackbarth
Kristen Hackbarth
Kristen Hackbarth is a freelance editor and communications professional with more than 20 years’ experience working in marketing, public relations and communications in northern Nevada. Kristen graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a degree in photography and minor in journalism and has a Master of Science in Management and Leadership. She also serves as director of communications for Nevada Cancer Coalition, a statewide nonprofit. Though she now lives in Atlanta, she is a Nevadan for life and uses her three-hour time advantage to get a jump on the morning’s news.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Coming up: Events for veterans and members of the military

Events
Upcoming events for veterans and members of the military compiled by Steve Ranson.

Five events this week: The Pride edition

Arts & Entertainment
Mastering self-talk is probably one of the most useful educational discussions to occur this week, but the annual Pride event, Saturday, is arguably the funnest. 

Regents to consider Great Basin College merger with UNR

Education
Elko-based Great Basin College could become a college within the University of Nevada, Reno.

Popular

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

Commissioners ask for ‘new blood’ on library board, vote not to reappoint chair after caustic comments by far-right activists

Government
A far-right contingent that dominates public comment at local government meetings helped push for the removal of the library board chair.

Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth as a state holiday for the first time

Arts & Entertainment
Hundreds turned out to Idlewild Park on Sunday to celebrate Juneteenth. Unlike past celebrations, however, the event was held just after Juneteenth became an official state holiday.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC