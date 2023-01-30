Washoe schools on two-hour delay Mon., Jan. 30

Washoe County School District officials today said all schools will be on a two-hour delay Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 because of road and weather conditions.

This is the message that is going to all families:

Hello Washoe County School District families,

This is an important message from the district for Monday, January 30.

Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, there will be a two-hour delay at all schools. Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect on Monday, January 30.

Please remember to drive slowly and carefully. Students will be waiting for buses, walking to school at different times, using different routes, and maybe walking in the street. Please help keep our students safe and look out for each other.

Once again, for Monday, January 30, all schools will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect.

Thank you.