Reno Earth Day organizers call it quits

The organization that hosts Reno’s annual Earth Day celebration since 2012 has dissolved.

In a statement to the news media today, Mercury Momentum’s board of directors announced the dissolution and said they will not be hosting Earth Day this year.

“Life happens,” said Susan Fairfield with the nonprofit. “Heather (President) moved to Georgia right after Thanksgiving, and I (Treasurer) am moving there also in two months. One other Board member was on a leave of absence due to her life situation and that leaves only 2.”

Fairfield added that she hopes another organizer would put on future events.

The full statement is below:

“It is with sincerest gratitude and regret that the Board of Mercury Momentum, the nonprofit that has organized the Reno Earth Day event since 2012, is announcing our dissolution. We will not be organizing the event for 2023 onward, but would like to thank our sponsors, volunteers and community for supporting us. Without all of their support Reno Earth Day would not have been the successful community event that everyone has looked forward to each year in April.”