VIDEO: Earth Day festival draws a crowd

The region has been experiencing high winds and winter storms of late, but we couldn’t have asked for better weather to celebrate Earth Day 2022 on Sunday at Idlewild Park. Most attendees were able to enjoy the day coat and hoodie free.
Live music played from multiple stages and vendor tents were spread across the park. Vendors ranged from advocacy groups, local government agencies and artists even to a man showing off live snakes. Food and play areas for the kids were packed with families enjoying a day out.
Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.
You must be logged in to post a comment.