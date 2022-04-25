VIDEO: Earth Day festival draws a crowd

The region has been experiencing high winds and winter storms of late, but we couldn’t have asked for better weather to celebrate Earth Day 2022 on Sunday at Idlewild Park. Most attendees were able to enjoy the day coat and hoodie free.

Live music played from multiple stages and vendor tents were spread across the park. Vendors ranged from advocacy groups, local government agencies and artists even to a man showing off live snakes. Food and play areas for the kids were packed with families enjoying a day out.