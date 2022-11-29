Five events: The holidays are here whether you’re ready or not

We promise not to flood your weekly events column with 24/7 Christmas until a week after the big day, but give us some grace this week at least. Because SANTA IS COMING!

Ok, that’s out of our system. But really, this week is the region’s big kickoff to the holidays with tree lightings, cocoa sipping and all things green, red, sparkly and cozy. We’re anticipating more weeks of festivities, including Chanukah, so break out your ear warmers and ugly sweater and settle in for this week’s events.

Sponsored: Cue the Christmas theater productions. We’re looking forward to Reno Little Theater’s offering which includes a healthy slice of reality. Get tickets early for “How to Survive Your Family at Christmas” by William Missouri Downs. Shows begin Thursday, Dec. 1.

Sponsored: If understated is not your thing, check out the big band sounds of Reno Jazz Orchestra’s Holiday Jazz Jubilee. The one-day event on Dec. 18 is a matinee that features Christmas, Hanukkah and holiday hits performed by the Reno Jazz Orchestra and Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra’s 17-piece band. Get tickets here.

Update your rideshare app. You’ll likely need it after experiencing Miracle on 4th Street, the holiday cocktail “experience” at Ferino Distillery. There are a dozen tasty treats from which to choose – you just decide how many. We know that the Sparks Hometowne Christmas celebration is authentic because of that extra “e” on hometown. The festivities are two days, kicking off Friday with a tree lighting and continuing with the parade and activities on Saturday. Details here. Also on Friday, and a bit of a longer drive, is the Silver & Snowflake Festival of Lights, also known as the Capitol tree lighting. Head to Carson City for this evening of holiday cheer, which also includes sleigh rides, hot cocoa, and “the charm of Carson City’s downtown illuminated to spread the holiday joy.” The Reno Phil’s Spirit of the Season is this weekend only with the orchestra and the Reno Phil Chorus performing classic and modern holiday music at the Pioneer Center. Details here. Another short drive up to Virginia City results in Christmas on the Comstock and its month of festivities. This weekend is the eighth annual St. Mary’s Holiday Faire, the Grinch Made Me Do It Saloon Crawl and the Comstock Cowboy’s Christmas in the Sierra Concert at Piper’s Opera House.

