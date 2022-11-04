First Tee unveils plans for Wildcreek renovation

Planned renovations to the remaining portions of Wildcreek Golf Course were unveiled Thursday and include what would be the region’s first multi-tier driving range. Renovations are budgeted at $12 million, and the non-profit First Tee Northern Nevada kicked off a campaign to raise the funds to cover the costs.

“This is an exciting time for our local First Tee chapter and the community,” said executive director Chris Dewar-Mazzaferri. She added that the Wildcreek project will make First Tee Northern Nevada one of only 15 First Tee chapters nationwide to own and operate a public golf course.

The remaining portions of Wildcreek were transferred to First Tee by Washoe County in a deal that cleared escrow in October. Part of the original 18-hole course was sold to Washoe County School District to build the new Procter R. Hug High School, which opened this fall.

First Tee officials said part of the course renovation costs will be paid with funds from the county’s land sale to the school district.

Architectural renderings of the course upgrades show a new nine-hole championship course, a modernized executive course, a short-game area, a 1.5 acre putting green and the multi-tier end-to-end driving range. The course’s clubhouse will also be updated to include a learning center, community meeting space, refreshed restaurant, pro shop and restrooms, and office space for First Tee staff.

First Tee serves about 1,100 youth ages 7-17 through programs designed to teach life skills of honesty, respect, sportsmanship and confidence through the game of golf. An additional 30,000 youth are served through the nonprofit’s in-school programs.

A partnership between First Tee and the new Hug High School includes programs for sports management, culinary arts and hospitality.

More information on the project is available at www.firstteenorthernnevada.org/wildcreek-project/.

Source: First Tee Northern Nevada