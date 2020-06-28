fbpx
Home > News > Sports > County approves operating agreement for modified Wildcreek Golf Course
Sports

County approves operating agreement for modified Wildcreek Golf Course

By ThisIsReno
Golfers teeing off at hole #3 at Wildcreek Golf Course
A full course meant a long day, but no one rally cared. This is a group teeing off at No. 3.

The Executive Course and “the Creek Six,” six holes from the Championship course, at Wildcreek Golf Course will re-open Wednesday, July 1. The practice putting and chipping greens will also be available. Operations are expected to continue through Nov. 15, 2020.

The reopening comes after the Washoe County Board of Commissioners approved an operations and management agreement with MAZZ Golf Management to re-open the modified course at its June 23 meeting. The County lost the previous course operator in April due to closures related to Gov. Sisolak’s COVID-19-related directives.   

MAZZ Golf Management has operated Sierra Sage Golf Course for the past decade and approached the county with a request to operate Wildcreek for this summer season.

“We are seeing high-demand for golf activities during this pandemic,” Mazzaferri said. “We think re-opening Wildcreek will help take care of that demand, and we can determine how to best operate the facility to move into the future.”

Wildcreek Golf Course closed at the end of the 2019 season to make way for a new high school. Proposals for the site included building the school on the 9-hole course and on part of the 18-hole course, with the potential to reconfigure a portion of the remaining course.

Based on this season, MAZZ Golf Management will help determine the sustainability of a golf course on the smaller site, Mazzaferri said.

“Creating a few more holes and reconfiguring some of the holes to build a full practice facility are strategies we are considering,” he said. “With the right approach, we believe Wildcreek can be an outstanding urban golf center for youth, families and seniors.”      

